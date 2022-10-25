SpaceX targets in-flight connectivity market

Por staff

25/10/2022

SpaceX formed a fresh division of its satellite service Starlink to oversee its entry into the crowded arena of in-flight connectivity, pitching its offer on coverage, data rates and low-latency.

Starlink Aviation will offer Wi-Fi data rates of up to 350Mb/s and latency of around 20 milliseconds. SpaceX priced the service at between $12,500 and $25,000 a month, along with a one-time hardware charge of $150,000.

The company plans to begin delivering terminals in mid-2023.

SpaceX stated the scale of its satellite constellation means “Starlink is positioned to connect passengers wherever your flight routes evolve”.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave SpaceX a greenlight to provide internet services on moving vehicles, ships and aeroplanes in July.

SpaceX is entering an increasingly competitive sector for in-flight connectivity, with players including OneWeb, Inmarsat and ViaSat also targeting the opportunity.