Starlink outpaces launches: SpaceX enters new era of profitability

Por staff

07/05/2025

According to a new analysis from Novaspace, SpaceX generated an estimated $11.8 billion in revenue in 2024, with Starlink overtaking its space transportation division for the first time. The company’s long-awaited profitability milestone is being driven by the steady maturation of its connectivity business and a launch model now optimized for reuse.

While not unexpected, the milestone confirms a structural shift in the company’s revenue base. “After years of vertical integration, SpaceX is now entering its horizontal integration phase—leveraging its industrial scale and launch dominance to move rapidly into adjacent markets,” said Lucas Pleney, Senior Consultant at Novaspace and lead author of the SpaceX Business Outlook. “This shift, from space transportation builder to multi-market operator, is unlocking new revenue streams and reshaping the competitive dynamics in the entire space industry.”

Starlink’s rise has been consistent rather than explosive, built on incremental expansion across markets such as consumer broadband, government services, maritime, and aviation. Its financial growth has been accelerated by a distribution model that pairs direct sales with strategic partnerships, and a constellation deployment cadence enabled by low-cost access to orbit.

At the same time, SpaceX’s transportation business—anchored by Falcon 9—has shifted into a fleet management model. In 2024, only 6% of Falcon 9 flights used new boosters, with some individual rockets flying as many as 24 times in a single year. These reusability gains have helped lower Starlink’s marginal cost of capacity, reinforcing the commercial viability of the satellite business.

This realignment from a capital-intensive infrastructure company to an operator with scalable recurring revenue streams represents a natural next step in SpaceX’s trajectory. The company is still investing heavily, particularly in Starship and Starlink’s D2D architecture, but is now doing so from a position of financial strength.

Source: NovaSpace

See more: ReportAId raises €2.2M using AI to fix european healthcare data problem

See more: Appointments to the Executive Committee of Orange

See more: How AI with react native can benefit your business?