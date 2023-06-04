StartupBlink launches the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2023

04/06/2023

StartupBlink, a global startup ecosystem map and research center, announced the launch of the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2023.

The Index features the latest research on the global startup economy and showcases the rankings of 100 countries and 1000 cities. The Index is released in partnership with over 100 government organizations and international organizations including the UNDP. StartupBlink global data partners include Crunchbase, Statista and SEMRush.

“The StartupBlink Global Startup Ecosystem Index is a true big data artifact, and as such, the report provides a wealth of data-driven and fact-based insights for leaders in both business and government,” said Ziv Baida, Ph.D., Report Editor.

The Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2023 is a free resource available for download at https://lp.startupblink.com/report/. The Index contains detailed information on the startup scene of 100 countries and includes insights into their most innovative cities, emerging startup industries, startup success stories, and notable organizations that contribute to local innovation.

The rankings can also be viewed via interactive ranking tables on the Global Ecosystem Map.

