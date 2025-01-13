States utilizing AI and technology to boost productivity revealed in new study

New research has revealed the states using technology and AI to boost productivity the most, with Wyoming taking the top spot.

PDF management experts at Smallpdf analyzed the average number of monthly Google searches in each state over the past 12 months from November 2023-24 for over 900 terms related to productivity-boosting tech, such as ‘organization app’ and ‘time management helper,’ to reveal the states using tech and AI to boost productivity the most.

The top ten states searching for terms related to productivity-boosting tech the most

Rank State Average number of monthly Google searches per 100,000 citizens 1 Wyoming 94.03 2 Delaware 92.95 3 Alaska 91.35 4 North Dakota 90.78 5 Vermont 88.94 6 Florida 87.13 7 Hawaii 86.81 8 New York 86.38 9 Rhode Island 85.69 10 Nevada 83.02

Wyoming takes the top spot, with 94.03 average monthly Google searches for terms related to productivity-boosting tech and AI per 100,000 citizens. This figure accounts for 10.6% of the total searches in all states in the top ten. The most top five most searched terms in Wyoming are ‘reminders app,’ ‘notes app,’ ‘homework helpers,’ ‘calendar app’ and ‘writing app.’

Delaware ranks second, with an average monthly search volume of 92.95 per 100,000 people. The most top five most searched keywords in the state are ‘reminders app,’ ‘notes app,’ ‘homework helpers,’ ‘calendar app’ and ‘writing app.’

Alaska places third, with 91.35 average monthly Google searches per 100,000 residents. The state’s top five most searched keywords are ‘reminders app,’ ‘notes app,’ ‘homework helpers,’ ‘calendar app’ and ‘writing app.’

North Dakota follows, with 90.78 average monthly searches per 100,000 for terms related to productivity-boosting tech and AI. The top searched keywords in North Dakota are ‘reminders app,’ ‘notes app,’ ‘homework helpers,’ ‘calendar app’ and ‘productivity app.’

Vermont comes fifth, with an average monthly search volume of 88.94 per 100,000 people. The keywords searched the most in the state are ‘notes app,’ ‘reminders app,’ ‘calendar app,’ ‘homework helpers’ and ‘productivity app.’

Florida is next, with 87.13 average monthly Google searches per 100,000 citizens. Hawaii ranks seventh, with 86.81, followed by New York, with 86.38. Rhode Island takes the ninth spot, with 85.69 average monthly Google searches per 100,000 people, and Nevada rounds out the top ten, with 83.02.

On the other hand, the state least interested in using tech and AI to boost productivity is Mississippi, with an average monthly search volume of 61.91 per 100,000 citizens. Closely following are Kentucky and Wisconsin, with average monthly search volumes of 62.73 and 63.53 per 100,000, respectively.

In the US, the top searched term is ‘notes app,’ with an average monthly search volume of 45,379. This figure accounts for 18% of all searches related to productivity-boosting tech. The term ‘reminders app’ follows, with an average monthly search volume of 38,995, making up 15% of the total searches. The term ‘homework helpers’ follows, with an average monthly search volume of 29,543, accounting for 12% of all searches. The terms ‘calendar app’ and ‘writing app’ round off the top five, with search volumes of 21,507 and 9,929, respectively.

Moritz Werner, CEO of Smallpdf commented on the findings,

“It is fascinating to see how different states across the US engage with technology to improve productivity.”

“Interestingly, the ranking seems to be dominated by states with some of the lowest populations in the US, such as Wyoming, Vermont, and Alaska. This could be influenced by a number of factors, such as the percentage of the population working or studying from home and the percentage of white-collar workers.”

“The top searched terms across the US, notes app, reminders app and homework helpers, suggest a focus on tools for organization and academic assistance. This highlights a growing trend of people utilizing technology as a way to stay on top of tasks and juggle busy schedules.”

“Productivity apps and tools can help with time management, improve organization, and reduce procrastination. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or even a parent, there are tools out there that can help everybody.”

