Steam finally introduced in Teslas

03/01/2023

Tesla recently integrated Steam into its Model S and Model X cars, meaning thousands of games can now be played inside these vehicles. It all comes as part of Tesla’s “Holiday Update” which was launched on December 13th.

In a statement, Tesla explained that this new system offers “Up to 10 teraflops of processing power” putting it “on par with today’s newest consoles.” Additionally, wireless controller capabilities allow users to play games from any seat.

The gaming system is integrated and connected to a pair of touchscreens located in Model S and X cars. These monitors will allow you to watch video content, play games, and do all sorts of other cool things from the comfort of your vehicle.

While this is an exciting technological advancement, it won’t come cheap. According to Benzinga, upgrading your Tesla to include these gaming capabilities would cost over $1,990.

