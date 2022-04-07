Stellar has more transactions per day than the next five cryptocurrencies combined

New research by Forex Suggest reveals the cryptocurrencies with the highest number of transactions per day and per second as well as the cryptocurrencies with the fastest transaction speeds.



Top 10 cryptocurrencies with the highest number of transactions

Rank Currency Transactions per day Transactions per second 1 Stellar 7,193,933 83.26 2 Ripple 2,221,167 25.71 3 Ethereum 1,276,998 14.78 4 Bitcoin 222,930 2.58 5 Litecoin 134,298 1.55 6 Cardano 97,955 1.13 7 USD coin 50,336 0.58 8 Dogecoin 26,412 0.31 9 Monero 23,109 0.27 10 DASH 11,872 0.14

Stellar blockchain network is leading the rating as it has by far the most transactions per second and per day (83.26 per second and 7,193,933 per day). Stellar currently has a market cap of $5B.

Ripple has the second-highest transactions per second with 25.71, and a market cap of $38.2B. Ripple was designed for enterprise use and aims to be a fast, cost-efficient cryptocurrency focusing on cross-border payments.

The research also reveals the currencies with the fastest transaction speeds

– 12 cryptocurrencies have a near instant transaction speed including Cosmos, Ripple and Serum

– Algorand, Avalanche, Flow, Tron and Energy Web Token all have a transaction speed of 1 minute or under

– 67 cryptocurrencies have a transaction speed of 5 minutes or under, including Kusama, Polkadot and Moonbeam

– 16 cryptocurrencies have a transaction speed of over 5 minutes, including Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Mina