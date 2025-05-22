Strive Asset Management to combine with Asset Entities to form first publicy traded asset management Bitcoin Treasury Company

Por staff

22/05/2025

Strive Asset Management, a subsidiary of Strive Enterprises, Inc., and Asset Entities, a provider of content delivery solutions, today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. First public remarks will be given by CEO Matt Cole during his livestreamed speech at Strategy World today at 2:15pm ET.

The combined company will operate under the Strive brand, remain listed on NASDAQ, and become a public Bitcoin Treasury Company.

Strive Asset Management intends to use all available mechanisms to build a Bitcoin war chest in a minimally dilutive manner to common shareholders and build a long-term investment approach designed to outperform Bitcoin, by using Bitcoin itself as the hurdle rate for capital deployment.

Strive Asset Management will leverage its institutional investment expertise to implement proprietary strategies to fuel Bitcoin accumulation in accretive ways. Such strategies include the planned first of its kind offer of combined company equity in exchange for Bitcoin in a manner that is intended to be tax-free to investors under Section 351 of the U.S. tax code; acquiring cash at a discount through mergers with overcapitalized companies; and unlocking additional leverage to accumulate Bitcoin, while hedging risk in novel ways using in-house fixed income and derivatives expertise .

The reverse merger structure is expected to give the company immediate access to an effective shelf registration statement to raise primary capital after the closing of the transaction, which the company plans to expand to $1 billion following the closing in order to accumulate Bitcoin through both equity and debt offerings, to be used when accretive to common equity. The flexibility to raise capital under the effective shelf registration statement is a competitive advantage versus other newly formed Bitcoin treasury companies.

The combined company plans to accumulate Bitcoin with a first-of-its-kind offering, allowing Bitcoin holders to contribute Bitcoin in exchange for public stock through a structure that is intended to be a tax-free Section 351 exchange — a provision of the U.S. tax code that enables appreciated assets to be contributed tax-free to a corporation in exchange for stock (subject to conditions and personal tax circumstances).

Subject to market conditions and final structuring, it is currently expected that there will be no markup to the deal transaction price for participants in this exchange. This offer is expected to be open only to certain accredited investors prior to closing of the transaction.

Matt Cole will lead the company as CEO and Chairman of the Board. With extensive institutional experience as a former $70 billion fixed income portfolio manager specializing in complex structured securities, Matt’s background enables SAM to innovate strategically, employing novel, accretive Bitcoin accumulation methods designed to enhance shareholder value previously unseen in Bitcoin treasury corporations.

The SAM management team also includes Ben Pham as CFO, Arshia Sarkhani, the current CEO of Asset Entities, as CMO, and Logan Beirne as CLO. Each of these leaders will serve on SAM’s board of directors. Strive Asset Management also plans to add respected Bitcoin leaders Ben Werkman, Jeff Walton, and Avik Roy as independent board directors.

Strive Asset Management built its strong brand on advocacy for capitalism, meritocracy, and innovation which reshaped corporate America. The company will always unapologetically stand for these foundational principles in its pursuit to maximize value for shareholders. Since its founding in 2022, the company has quickly amassed ~$2B assets under management, as it led efforts to roll back ESG mandates in boardrooms across America.

Now, Strive Asset Management is applying that same winning playbook to lead a new transformation: corporate adoption of Bitcoin treasuries. SAM plans to advocate for many of the publicly traded companies in its funds to incorporate a Bitcoin treasury strategy in order to maximize long run shareholder value.

The combination of Strive Asset Management and Asset Entities is a strategic step to advance the foregoing strategy.

Strive Enterprises, Inc., co-founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, will remain a privately held company and will include SAM’s expanding wealth management business, which will transition to its own RIA. Before factoring in the contemplated Bitcoin-for-stock exchange and any additional financing, Strive Enterprises will own approximately 94.2 % of the public company and the legacy shareholders of Asset Entities will own the remaining 5.8%. Financings will proportionally dilute both Strive Enterprises and shareholders of Asset Entities.

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as legal counsel to SAM in connection with the transaction and Bevilacqua PLLC served as legal counsel to Asset Entities in connection with the transaction.

See more: $5 million Gates Foundation Grant Powers $10 million MNCH Procurement via Axmed Platform

See more. Zoca Raises $6M from Accel to transform Local Businesses using Agentic AI

See more. Pay-i lands $4.9M to answer the question every enterprise is asking: Does this GenAI investment have actual ROI?