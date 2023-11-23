Study reveals how data-hungry the most popular crypto apps are, with Robinhood in the lead

Study reveals how data-hungry the most popular crypto apps are, with Robinhood in the lead

Por staff

23/11/2023

Surfshark analyzed the 15 most popular crypto apps and found that Robinhood (which suffered a major data leak a few years back) is the most data-hungry, while Trust collects the fewest data points.

Key findings:

Robinhood collects 25 out of 32 possible user data points, followed by Crypto.com (20 data points), and Coinbase (18). Trust collects 1 data point, making it the least data-hungry of all analyzed apps.

Binance.US — a separate exchange created specifically for U.S. customers to comply with U.S. regulations — collects 17 data points, while the global exchange app Binance collects only 4.

Eight of the apps use collected data for tracking purposes, which can be done by sharing user data with third-party advertisers or even data brokers

10 out of 15 analyzed apps collect data that is linked to the user’s identity. Kraken — which is about to turn over customer data to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) — is one of them.

“Data privacy stands as a cornerstone of trust, particularly in the realm of cryptocurrency. Our study reveals the data collection practices of leading crypto applications, aiming to foster vigilance and informed usage among individuals navigating these sensitive digital territories.” says Agneska Sablovskaja, Lead Researcher at Surfshark.

See more: OpenAI staff threaten mass exodus

See more: Web3 Foundation opens applications for decentralized Futures Program

See more: Vodafone, Accenture agree deal to create shared services unit