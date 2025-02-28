Study reveals the most shopping-addicted countries

28/02/2025

A recent study by Public Desire ranked the most ‘online shopping addicted’ countries based on three metrics: time spent online weekly, percentage of people shopping online monthly, and average percentage of income spent online. A final score was calculated for each country by combining the normalized values, and countries were ranked in descending order based on their total score.

Rank Country Weighted Score Weighted Score Time spent per week (hours:mins) % of People Online Shopping Monthly Average Expenditure on Online Shopping per Capita Average Income Average % of Income Spent Online 1 China 0.79827014 47.5 8.5 61.9 $1,855 $48,808 3.8 2 South Korea 0.77876026 46.3 4:39 65.6 $3,032 $35,490 8.5 3 Taiwan 0.6494261 38.6 4:27 60.3 $1,322 $21,689 6.1 4 United Kingdom 0.60447605 36.0 2:04 59.5 $4,201 $47,700 8.8 5 Mexico 0.58636887 34.9 2:52 64.5 $580 $10,596 5.5 6 USA 0.53526728 31.8 2:05 67.5 $3,428 $80,450 4.3 7 Netherlands 0.48560965 28.9 2:12 58.12 $3,208 $62,540 5.1 8 Poland 0.41727268 24.8 1:44 60.1 $607 $19,900 3.1 9 Sweden 0.32354655 19.3 0:38 55.68 $1,876 $60,480 3.1 10 France 0.31224715 18.6 1:45 43.4 $1,946 $45,180 4.3

China leads the rankings with a score of 48, making it the most online-shopping addicted country. Chinese consumers dedicate over 8 hours per week to browsing online stores – the highest browsing time globally. Though nearly two-thirds of the population makes monthly online purchases, their spending accounts for just 3.8% of household income.



South Korea takes second place with a score of 46. Although consumers spend less time online at more than four and a half hours, they allocate 8.5% of their income to online shopping—the second-highest among the countries analyzed.



Taiwan ranks third with a score of 39. Consumers here spend four and a half hours weekly shopping online, and 60% shop monthly. They spend 6.1% of their income online, more than China but less than South Korea.



The United Kingdom comes fourth with a score of 36. UK consumers spend 8.8% of their income online, amounting to more than $4K annually — the highest spending among all countries analyzed.



Mexico places fifth in the global rankings with a score of 35. While nearly two-thirds of Mexicans (64.5%) make monthly online purchases and dedicate around three hours weekly to browsing, their average spending is quite conservative – marking the lowest per capita expenditure among all surveyed nations.



The United States ranks sixth with a score of 32. It has the highest percentage of people shopping online monthly, at 67.5%, but consumers spend only 2 hours and 5 minutes weekly on e-commerce.



The Netherlands places seventh with a score of 29. Around 58% of Dutch consumers shop monthly, spending 5% of their income on e-commerce. This steady participation highlights consistent online buying habits.



Poland ranks eighth with a score of 25. Consumers spend 1 hour and 44 minutes weekly shopping online, and 60.1% shop monthly. The modest percentage of income spent online is at 3.1%, indicating a more cost-aware approach than higher-ranking countries.



Sweden takes ninth place with a score of 19. Consumers here spend the least time shopping online at just 38 minutes weekly, with 55.68% of the population shopping monthly. Despite the lower engagement, their e-commerce habits remain steady, with 3.1% of income allocated to online purchases, similar to Poland.



France rounds out the top ten with a score of 19. Consumers spend 1 hour and 45 minutes weekly online, and 43.4% shop monthly, the lowest participation rate among the top-ranking countries. However, 4.3% of income is spent online, focusing on quality purchases over frequency.



A spokesperson from Public Desire commented on the study: “The future of e-commerce is being shaped by the integration of social media and mobile payments. What’s fascinating is that a country’s digital payment infrastructure now predicts online shopping engagement better than its economic status. We’re seeing this especially in social commerce, where consumers spend considerable time browsing and engaging with shopping content as part of their daily social media routine. Success in this new landscape isn’t just about transactions, but about creating digital spaces where shopping naturally blends with social interaction and entertainment.”

