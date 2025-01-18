Study reveals Web3 developers rally behind DePIN as quantum computing threats loom

As quantum computing threatens traditional encryption, Web3 developers are increasingly adopting Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) to strengthen security across critical sectors as research from Naoris Protocol, a leader in post-quantum decentralized security reveals, with around 87% saying that DePINs will be important in combating the threat from quantum computing over the next decade.



Quantum Security Challenge

The research found 95% are concerned about the threat quantum computing and its ability to break widely encryption techniques and standards poses to cyber security with 36% saying they are very concerned. However, they see a potential solution in the development of decentralized networks. They also recognise the scalability potential of cybersecurity DePINs – 83% say the potential for scalability is high or very high – as a solution to support the growth of connected devices in IoT ecosystems.



DePIN’s Rising Impact

DePIN technology decentralizes critical internet infrastructure including cloud, compute, GPU, connectivity, energy, storage, and data. DePIN success stories like Helium’s decentralized wireless network and Render Network’s (distributed GPU rendering) show its versatility and growth potential. Helium developers have rapidly onboarded 1M+ hotspots, earning passive income while decentralizing IoT connectivity.



For users this provides affordable access to decentralized services, cost savings, and enhanced privacy, empowering users to control their data. This demonstrates DePIN’s potential to revolutionize digital infrastructure across multiple sectors like finance, energy, defense, and healthcare.

“Web3 developers understand why data should be kept on DePIN devices for users and businesses. DePIN is the direction of travel as we decentralize the internet, and we expect that to continue as interest in the sector and its potential soars,” says David Carvalho, CEO & Founder at Naoris Protocol.

Key Research Findings:

The Naoris Protocol global study with Web3 developers in the US, UK, European Union and APAC countries found in the following areas:

DePIN Projects Growth Statistics

Almost all (99%) expect growth in the number of DePIN projects their organisation works on over the next two years.

Around a fifth (22%) expect the number of projects to more than double over that period

More than half (56%) expect the number of projects to grow by between 50% and 100%

Almost all the Web3 developers (94%) surveyed already have some involvement in DePIN projects and just 1% say they will never work on DePIN projects. The rest who are not currently working on DePIN projects expect to do so within nine months.

Expected Global DePIN Projects in 12 Months



Currently it is estimated that 2,369 DePIN projects are underway globally. Naoris Protocol asked Web3 developers how many DePIN projects they believed there would be globally within 12 months. The research found that nearly a third (31%) of Web3 developers expected the number to grow to 4,000 or more within the year – the infographic below shows the findings that Web3 developers chose from the options provided.

Carvalho adds, “DePIN reduces reliance on centralized entities, fosters community participation, and offers new economic incentives for contributors. It will play a significant role in tackling cybersecurity issues as quantum computing threats emerge.”

