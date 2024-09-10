Sudden trends: Getting married in warm countries is becoming popular

Por staff

10/09/2024

Outdoor wedding venues are trending now, not only after the pandemic situation but in general. Weddings on beaches are especially popular in holiday destinations such as Mexico or Spain, as well as honeymoons in unlimited vacation club. Newlyweds increasingly prefer sandy beaches, fresh breezes, the sound of the sea, and, consequently, a unique marine atmosphere for their wedding.

However, people who choose to leave to celebrate in the warmth have to pay attention to a huge number of additional difficulties that are less applicable to indoor weddings.

Outdoor wedding, which is important to consider

Consider the weather when planning

Probably the biggest difference from an indoor wedding is the importance of the weather. If you want to get married outdoors, you should consider two options because of the unpredictability of the weather. After all, if you go to a place where it is warmer than in your native country, this does not mean that everything will go as planned. It is very important to take into account the peculiarities of all seasons of hot countries, especially if they are tropics.

Additional coasts

Also, when choosing a ceremony on the beach, you will need to take into account all legal aspects, since in some countries additional costs should be expected if the marriage is not concluded in a civil registry office.

When conducting a church wedding on the beach, the biggest problem is to find a priest or pastor who will lead the ceremony. It is easier to find an independent speaker who can conduct a wedding ceremony.

Recommendations for a special wedding on the beach

Outfit and style

There are several things that should be considered when choosing this type of event organization because a long dress on the beach will not be very comfortable.

There is always a good breeze on the beach, and the sun can be very bright. Therefore, airy dresses are more comfortable for the bride than classic and heavy models. Current collections show that pantsuits or pencil skirts with blazers also correspond to the current trend. But models of airy dresses in bohemian style are still in great demand.

For a groom at a beach wedding, of course, everything can be more casual: elegant beige or blue denim trousers, a white shirt with suspenders, and a bow tie, for example, can be a suitable outfit for a beach wedding.

When it comes to shoes, flip-flops should be your first choice. If you like a more extravagant model, you can decorate the flip-flops with artificial flowers or rhinestones. All you need is the appropriate materials and a hot glue gun.

Choose the place

A beach wedding offers a dream atmosphere romantically complemented by the proximity of nature and the sound of waves. Accommodation options near the wedding venue are of great importance, as they provide comfort and convenience to guests, especially after the celebration. A comfortable overnight stay ensures that the wedding celebration will be a pleasant and unforgettable event for all participants and it is important to take care of this in advance, taking into account all the peculiarities of the country in which the event takes place.

Choosing a country also solves a lot, because everywhere there are different rules, different prices, and different atmospheres, however, there are several most popular destinations:

Thailand

Thailand is one of the most popular destinations for weddings. The best Thai beaches for weddings include:

● Koh Samui

● Phuket Island

● Krabi

● Hua Hin

The islands and beaches promise crystal-clear waters, coral reefs, and soothing waves. The salty ocean air really uplifts the mind and body. Your guests will have an unforgettable time at your wedding. If you are planning a night wedding, you can choose urban areas such as Bangkok and Chiang Mai. These cities promise lively bustle and lush green hills.

Hawaii

Next to Thailand, Hawaii is on our list of the best places to hold a wedding. Hawaii is a popular honeymoon destination. And it will save you a decent amount of money if you decide to celebrate your wedding there. This way you can have a ceremony and a honeymoon in the same place.

Temperatures in Hawaii rarely drop below 16 degrees Celsius. This means that you can enjoy indoor and outdoor weddings even during the colder months. Crystal-clear water, sandy beaches, and rich culture are the main attractions of Hawaii.

Paris

The city of love promises amazing places and ideal conditions for weddings. The fashion sense of this city adds a touch of class. Here are the most popular hotels for weddings in Paris:

● Mandarin Oriental Paris

● Shangri-La Paris

● Le Bristol Paris

Conclusion

Weddings in warm exotic places are becoming more and more popular for a reason because they offer a unique and memorable experience, but they also require careful planning, taking into account weather conditions and cultural differences, and in general create a lot of additional hassle and stress, so it’s up to you to decide whether it’s worth it in your case.

See more: Why comms can help financial firms reap value from AI

See more: Who needs a government ban? TikTok users are already defending themselves

See more: IFA 2024: Unlocking the Future with 6G