SuperOps raises $25M in Series C and enters the IT market with game-changing AI-powered Endpoint Management tool

30/01/2025

SuperOps, the groundbreaking AI-driven IT platform transforming operations for IT service providers and internal IT teams, today announced it has raised $25 million in Series C funding, led by March Capital with participation from existing investors Addition and Z47. This brings SuperOps’ total funding to $54.4 million, a testament to the company’s exceptional growth and market disruption. Over the past year, SuperOps has tripled its customers and expanded its footprint to 104 countries, cementing its status as a global leader.

SuperOps is now taking its proven expertise in Managed Service Provider (MSP) technology into the broader IT market with the launch of its revolutionary Endpoint Management tool. Designed to supercharge IT team productivity, the tool enables IT teams to achieve more with fewer resources.

“IT teams worldwide are navigating complex challenges, including remote work and rising cybersecurity threats,” said Arvind Parthiban, Co-Founder and CEO of SuperOps. “At SuperOps, we are empowering these IT heroes with tools that transform their operations, reduce costs, and fuel growth. After revolutionizing the MSP space, we are thrilled to bring our AI expertise to internal IT teams with the launch of our Endpoint Management tool. The high demand and early successes validate that this is the future of IT operations.”

Over the last four years, SuperOps has become a trusted partner for MSPs worldwide, helping thousands of such service providers optimize operations through its unified AI-powered platform. Now, internal IT teams—already comprising 20% of SuperOps’ customer base—stand to benefit from the same transformative technology.

The foundation of SuperOps’ success lies in its relentless focus on AI innovation. In 2024, the company unveiled Monica, a hyper-contextual AI guide that analyzes the MSP’s dataset to deliver personalized insights, automate routine workflows, and accelerate decision-making. With Monica, MSPs and IT teams have seen up to a 30% improvement in operational efficiency.

SuperOps plans to use the new funding to expand its AI research and development, scale its offerings for mid-market and enterprise MSPs, and further extend its global reach. With IT spending projected to hit $5.74 trillion in 2025 (Gartner), the stakes have never been higher.

“The SuperOps team has proven their capability to disrupt the MSP technology market. With rapid product advancements and significant growth in global markets, SuperOps has become a major player. We are excited to support the expansion of their AI platform and scaling of their offerings to larger MSPs and internal IT teams,” said Ravi Rajamony, Vice President at March Capital.

The Series C round, entirely backed by existing investors, highlights the continued confidence in SuperOps’ vision and execution.

“SuperOps has disrupted the stagnant MSP tools space, creating real value for MSPs through true innovation, and its entry into IT Endpoint Management promises to have similar impact. We are excited to continue to support the SuperOps team on their mission to empower IT service providers to scale, streamline operations and thrive in an increasingly competitive market,” said Todd Arfman at Addition.

Tarun Davda, Managing Director at Z47 added: “We are delighted to be part of SuperOps’ impressive growth. The platform has improved the businesses of MSPs worldwide. I am impressed by the team’s customer-centric approach to innovation, and their AI advancements. I am confident that SuperOps will continue to outpace the competition and create significant value for IT service providers”.

