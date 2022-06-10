Supply constraints plague wireless LAN Market in 1Q22, likely worsen in 2Q22, according to Dell’Oro Group

Por staff

10/06/2022

According to a recently published report by Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, supply constraints plagued the Wireless LAN market in 1Q22, and would likely worsen in 2Q22 as a result of the China Covid lockdowns. Several US-based wireless LAN manufacturers announced that backlogs approached ten-to-fifteen times higher than normal.

“Many enterprises have planned network upgrades and the popular connection is Wi-Fi. The trouble is getting it. Several manufacturers announced that components from second and third-tier suppliers became the bottleneck in 1Q22,” said Tam Dell’Oro, Founder, CEO and Wireless LAN Analyst. “Supply constraints have resulted in highly volatile quarterly performance vendor-to-vendor depending on whether or not they have all the components. For example, sales may be up 20 percent in one quarter and down 20 percent the next. Another item, which could potentially cause delays, that we are keeping our eye on are the contract negotiations between the west coast dockworkers union and the Maritime Association,” added Dell’Oro.

See more: Latin American smartphone shipments fall just 3% in Q1 2022 as Samsung tightens its grip

Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 1Q22 Quarterly Report: