Surprise, surprise, Google’s digital monopoly was the plan all along

Por staff

20/04/2025

Por: Enrique Dans

Thursday’s court ruling declaring Google a monopoly in the online advertising technology market is making headlines, but for many of us, this verdict comes as no surprise; it’s merely confirmation of something we’ve known for years.

When Google bought DoubleClick for $3.1 billion back in 2007, some of us saw what was coming with absolute clarity (link in Spanish): this was the start of a calculated strategy to vertically integrate and dominate the entire online advertising ecosystem. I wrote about it in many occasions. This week’s federal court decision doesn’t reveal anything new — it simply makes official what’s long been obvious.

The monopoly was hiding in plain sight… for anyone who cared to look. Judge Leonie Brinkema’s ruling leaves little room for ambiguity: Google illegally monopolized both the publisher ad server and ad exchange markets, tying them together in a way that stifled competition, clearly violating Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act. How did it pull this off? By acquiring key infrastructure (DoubleClick, Invite Media, AdMeld…), locking it down for use only with Google’s own tools, and consolidating to a staggering 90% market share in publisher ad servers by 2015.

This dominance wasn’t just a product of superior technology — though Google certainly had that — but restrictive contracts, abusive terms, and exclusivity clauses. These tactics warped the market, drove up costs for advertisers, and squeezed revenue from media companies. Google now pockets at least thirty cents of every dollar spent on digital ads. No amount of innovation justifies that.

But the issue goes beyond Google. The ruling is significant not only for what it says, but for what it doesn’t. The judge declined to deem Google’s past acquisitions — like DoubleClick or AdMeld — illegal, citing their approval by regulators at the time. Legally defensible? Maybe. But deeply troubling. Should a clearly anti-competitive deal be shielded forever just because it slipped through during a period when regulators chose to turn a blind eye?

This line of reasoning sets a dangerous precedent. Meta could easily try to use the same defense for its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. And that would be a massive mistake. FTC approval doesn’t mean those deals were right — it just reflects the complacency or capture of the moment. In truth, those acquisitions choked off competition before it had a chance to emerge. If dominant players can simply buy or copy every promising startup, innovation doesn’t stand a chance. And that’s exactly what we’ve seen happen.

So what’s the cost of decades without serious antitrust enforcement? The laws were on the statute books — but they weren’t enforced. Not during Microsoft’s rise in the ’90s, nor with Google, nor with Meta. What grew instead were sprawling digital empires — structures so powerful they now dictate what we see, how we see it, and who gets to speak or sell. We were told “the market will regulate itself,” or that “technology moves too fast to intervene.” The result? A weakened ecosystem, diminished innovation, and fewer choices for consumers. In a better-regulated world, Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp would have remained independent, not absorbed into already-dominant giants.

Now what? Google isn’t just staring down a fine — it could be facing a breakup. The Department of Justice might push for divestitures in its ad business. Meanwhile, another antitrust wave is forming around its dominance in search — potentially even targeting Chrome. Google will, of course, appeal. But that might only worsen its predicament, as ongoing legal uncertainty could do even more damage to its business, and particularly in a landscape in which more and more people are starting to use generative algorithms for search.

Is it too late to fix this? Maybe. But it’s absolutely necessary to try. Because the alternative is accepting a digital world controlled by a handful of entrenched giants playing with a rigged deck.

The takeaway is simple: digital laissez-faire cannot be allowed to set the rules. Not in advertising, not in social media, not in search, not in AI — not anywhere. And past regulatory failures cannot serve as a shield for blatant market abuses. In this Trump-era climate of crony capitalism, it’s all too likely these cases will stall, only to be waved away at the last moment in favor of those who lent their support. But regardless of political outcomes, one thing remains clear: we must change direction before we find ourselves doomed to repeat the same mistakes.

See more: Banks bet big on GenAI—but data doubts linger, Temenos study shows

See more: New protocol aims to replace SaaS with “Agent-as-a-Service” model

See more: Apple, Nvidia, Meta, and more Magnificent 7 stocks slide as the Nasdaq rally kicks into reverse