Survey: Over 50% of Democrat and Republican voters agree crypto is ‘the future of finance’

Por staff

04/11/2022

The digital currency asset manager, Grayscale Investments, announced on November 1 the findings of a new national survey to investigate how Americans view the current state of the economy and cryptocurrency in relation to the upcoming election in the United States in 2022.

The survey found that 52% of Americans (including 59% of Democrats and 51% of Republicans) said that they agreed with the statement “cryptocurrencies are the future of finance,” with 44% saying they anticipate including crypto in their investment portfolio in the future, according to the online poll conducted within the United States between October 6-11, 2022, among 2,029 adults by The Harris Poll on behalf of Grayscale Investments.

See more: Uphold introduces free bitcoin trading

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein stated:

“As we approach the midterm election, U.S. voters are considering the intersection of cryptocurrency, traditional finance, and the state of the economy. This survey reinforces that crypto continues to generate diverse, mainstream investor interest and engagement.”

He added:

“As Americans consider their financial future, policymakers and regulators have an opportunity to protect investors through greater regulatory clarity and guidance, while allowing market participants, like financial advisors, to enable access to well-informed crypto offerings.”

Source: Finbold