Surviving summer: How to look after yourself in hot weather

Por staff

01/10/2021

Global warming is real. Peak summer temperatures are higher now than they have ever been, rising from an average of 30-40°C (when the sun is overhead) a decade back to almost 50°C in some regions. We definitely need to reduce our carbon footprint as people, use cleaner energy, and learn to conserve the environment. We also need to learn how to manage heat during the harsh summer months without inflating our energy bills. This article focuses on some of the ways that can help you cope better with the scorching heat of summer.

Drink a lot of water

To survive the unbearable summer heat you need to always have a glass or bottle of water near you. This is the perfect time to invest in Aqua water filters for healthier and tastier water. This keeps your body hydrated, countering the dehydrating effects of excessive sweating. The human body works more or less like an air conditioner, with its coolant being sweat (body waters). The more heated up it gets, the more the coolant it consumes, the more you sweat, and the more you need to refill the coolant tank.

Swim more

Water is as good to your skin as it is to your internal air conditioning system. If you don’t have access to a swimming pool or a beach, you can always go for regular cold baths.

Regulating the heating system in your home

One way of countering summer heatwaves is to ensure that your air conditioning is in top condition. Have it professionally inspected and repaired. Ensure that the air filter is clean and functional to guarantee efficiency and comfort. Good air conditioning also helps lower your energy bills and carbon footprint.

Another way of regulating heat in your household without overworking your HVAC system is to minimize your use of heat-generating appliances in the home, especially in the middle of the day when it’s hottest outside. These include dryers, washers, lamps, ovens, and dishwashers.

Another important factor is the usage of digital thermostats which can help you manage the temperature even when you are away from home and also help in keeping a consistent home temperature. With that in mind, how else can you manage heat during the summer?

Increase your usage of essential oils

Most essential oils contain menthol, and that gives them some cooling properties. The cooling effect could be mild, but essential nonetheless. Make a body mist and bring it along as you run your daily outdoor errands. You can also add a few drops of essential oils to your diffuser at home to create a cool haven.

Plants as natural air conditions

Plants keep the house cooler during the warm weather by shading it. They add humidity to the room making it easier to lower the temperature without having to pay extra. Anyone can keep plants inside, even if your rooms are dark and the sun cannot reach them. You can make use of indoor grow tents which create ideal growing environments indoors.

Lower your protein intake

Meals that are rich in proteins are known to increase metabolic heat. You don’t want to warm the body more than the external heat already has. You, therefore, should refrain from eating huge meals. Eat your proteins in small portions or drink protein-rich shakes instead.

Heat and exercise

Of course you shouldn’t stop protein intake all and for once. Instead you should balance your protein intake since not only does eating protein help prevent muscle breakdown, but it can also help build and strengthen muscles. Combining regular activity and exercise with high protein intake promotes muscle growth and strengthening. But if exercising in hot summer puts extra stress on your body, then substitute your heavy workout equipment with lighter ones, or instead of a classic bike buy a motorized bike which will be more fun and easier to ride at the same time.

Eat cooling foods

Think of watermelon and mint. These foods will keep you hydrated and healthy. Mint is also known to contain menthol that scientists say can trigger a cold sensation in the brain, giving it a calming effect.

Work with your pulse points

Some of the pulse points that you can use as cooling spots on your body include the wrists, feet, and back of the neck. Bring these spots in contact with cold water. You can, for example, place a cool towel at the back of the neck, tie a damp face towel around your wrists, wear a damp bandana when running errands outside, or place your feet under running cool water.

Optimize your fans

Install fans near your bed and around all high-traffic areas in the home. Fans are better alternatives to the HVAC system in terms of energy consumption, and they have unbelievably high cooling capabilities in closed-off spaces. When setting up ceiling fans, let them run counter-clockwise to optimize their cooling effect.

Cool your bed

Start by investing in a ChiliPad, a mattress pad that is designed to regulate bed temperatures. The downside of this pad is that it cools your bed uniformly, so it might not be your ideal solution if you have a bed partner. You will be better off with a Wink Bed that comes with a dual-sided cool control, so if you are hot and your partner is cold, you can cool your side of the bed without making him/her uncomfortable.

Conclusion

In everything you do, wear appropriate clothing. Wear extremely light and absorbent cotton clothes. Avoid black clothes, and other dark colors, because they are good absorbers of heat. And in case the heatwave gets to a point of harming your health, seek a qualified medical opinion.