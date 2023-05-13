Swarm intelligence market is estimated to be valued at US$ 450 million by 2033

13/05/2023

The global swarm intelligence market is estimated to achieve a valuation of US$ 450 million by 2033, skyrocketing at 45.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Swarm intelligence is a subset of artificial intelligence that is inspired by the behavioral models of insects such as wasps, bees, and ants. The technology consists of several individuals that work on a platform to accomplish a common objective that, on a big scale, not only enhances human group decisions but also assists in predicting occurrences. Swarm intelligence is commonly employed in drones and robotics, which often consists of agents such as sonar, radar, and cameras that aid in data and information collection.

Growing demand for innovative concepts and strategies for efficiently handling significant data-related challenges and the rising usage of swarm intelligence-powered drones and other products in the military and defense sectors are propelling the global swarm intelligence market. Swarm intelligence has developed a realistic and practical way of performing the required goal of locating and striking a target. Swarm-based drones and robots are used in a variety of applications such as surveillance and environmental monitoring, disaster relief, and military.

Several other industries are also increasing their investments in adopting analytical solutions that can reduce operational expenses and make operations faster and more efficient. As swarm intelligence-based algorithms demonstrate their efficacy in these domains and public awareness of their benefits grows, swarm intelligence is predicted to gain greatly from a potential increase in the variety of applications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

· The global swarm intelligence market is valued at US$ 15 million in 2023.

· Worldwide demand for swarm intelligence solutions is projected to surge at a CAGR of 40.5% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

· The global market is forecasted to hit a valuation of US$ 450 million by 2033.

· North America held 45.2% share of the global market in 2022.

· The drone segment is expected to witness massive growth during the study period.

“Rise in the use of swarm intelligence for addressing big data issues, escalating demand in the transportation & logistics industry, and increasing acceptance of automated devices such as robots, drones, and automation technologies are all major factors driving the demand for swarm intelligence,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Regional Analysis

North America is leading the worldwide swarm intelligence market. The United States is contributing significantly to the regional market due to the widespread usage of swarm intelligence systems in military and defense activities. Asia Pacific and Europe follow North America in terms of market growth.