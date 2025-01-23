Swiss Crypto Valley needs DeFi regulatory clarity

Por staff

23/01/2025

Jean Rausis, co-founder of decentralized finance ecosystem SMARDEX, says:

“While the European Union has been grappling with crypto regulation – giving some stablecoin issuers a headache in the process – Switzerland is quietly taking over as a leading digital asset innovation hub in the region. A recent report revealed that Switzerland has captured 29% of European blockchain funds, with its Crypto Valley reaching a valuation of $593 billion.

One of the most attractive things about Switzerland is its strong track record of supporting entrepreneurship, which is, in many ways, more valuable than regulatory clarity. Indeed, regulatory clarity on crypto is still missing in the US, yet it typically captures the lion’s share of all crypto VC funds because of its pro-market stance. Similarly, start-up founders believe in the Swiss common sense and desire to support economic growth, which is why crypto projects are flocking to the Crypto Valley.

For any crypto project building in Europe, Switzerland is the obvious choice because of its capacity to quickly adapt to changing markets and the high trust in its democracy – the only one in the world where the people actually vote for their laws. It aligns very well with the principles of decentralization.

On the other hand, though, regulatory uncertainty remains, especially when it comes to decentralized finance (DeFi). If Switzerland wants to remain a preferred jurisdiction for crypto projects, regulators need to address these uncertainties – especially given the expectations of a friendlier legislative environment in the US during Donald Trump’s administration.”

See more: Donald and Melania Trump launch new cryptocurrencies: Expert shares how to stay safe in the crypto world

See more: Trump’s meme coin frenzy – experts warn of risks

See more: What to expect at Davos 2025