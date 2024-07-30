Synthetica pioneering closes Series A Funding Round

30/07/2024

Shenzhen Synthetica Pioneering a Shenzen, China-based biotech startup specializing in synthetic biology for engineering novel living bacterial therapeutics, closed a Series A funding round.

The round was led by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund and Temasek, with participation from Lenovo Capital, Fosun Health Capital and ATLATL Summer Fund.

The company intends to use the funds to fast-track its oncolytic bacterial pipelines into clinical trials.

Founded in 2023 and led by CEO Yingke He, Synthetica is a biotech company specializing in genetic circuit engineering and precise control of genes and payloads to treat various diseases. Synthetica is currently focused on developing oncolytic bacterial therapies for treating solid tumors. With a deep understanding of biological mechanisms and advanced synthetic biology techniques, the company is aiming to create innovative bacterial treatments that are safe, effective, versatile, and minimally invasive to fight cancer.

Source: FinSMEs

