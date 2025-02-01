T-Mobile US names Gopalan as new COO

01/02/2025

T-Mobile US appointed telecoms veteran Srinivasan Gopalan as its new COO to lead the company’s technology initiatives and go-to-market operations across its business and consumer divisions.

Gopalan starts his new position on 1 March and will report to CEO Mike Sievert. T-Mobile US noted the remaining members of its senior executive team will report to Gopalan.

He has been a member of T-Mobile’s board of directors since 2022. Gopalan brings extensive telecoms experience having served in roles at Bharti Airtel in India, and Vodafone and T-Mobile in the UK.

He also was managing director of Telekom Deutschland GmbH, where he led all operations while guiding the company through its through digital transformation initiative.

Sievert stated on LinkedIn that has known Gopalan “for many years, and he’s already played a big role in our success as a member of our board of directors”.

Gopalan stated he looks “forward to jumping in to help drive the ongoing transformation in the consumer and business areas and to orchestrate the delivery of technology solutions and value”.

Deutsche Telekom achieved its goal of becoming the majority shareholder in the US operator in April 2023 prior to buying additional shares from SoftBank Group in June 2024.

