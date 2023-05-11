Take a slice of the action and join PizzArt: the Bitcoin Pizza Day Celebration in Miami

Por staff

11/05/2023

Get ready to join the global Bitcoin community at PizzArt in celebrating Bitcoin Pizza Day, the momentous occasion when Bitcoin was first used in payment in 2010 to buy pizzas, and now it has become an industry holiday. On May 21 and 22, 2023, the long-running Latin American Bitcoin Conference LABITCONF, and the Miami Based CryptoArt Community BitBasel are bringing PizzArt to Miami, filled with exciting art activities, delicious pizzas, and engaging panels that will leave you feeling inspired and empowered.

In addition to experiencing some of the best pizzas, attendees will have the opportunity to watch live painting demonstrations and dance to the beats of world-class DJs. Some of the artists from Miami are Big Comic Art, JAVii, DIAS, TOY, Leidy Mazo, Nicole Grace. The DJ lineup has the famous Brazilian DJ Rodrigo Vieira, the most popular Web3 DJ, the Miami-based DJEN, the Miami OG Ben, and the Netflix star Shake from the show Love is Blind. Our panels will feature thought leaders and experts from the world of Bitcoin, discussing the latest trends, digital art, Ordinals, and innovations shaping the future of Bitcoin.

If you are an artist, you can’t miss this one. Participate in a CryptoArt Contest where all winning artworks will be inscribed as a Bitcoin ordinal, and the best one will take a prize of 2,100,000 SATS.

Whether you’re a seasoned crypto investor, a curious newbie, or someone who loves a good slice of pizza, this event has something for everyone. You’ll get to connect with like-minded individuals, learn from the best in the industry, and celebrate the power of Bitcoin in a fun and artistic atmosphere.

As one of the largest events for the Bitcoin and blockchain community in Latin America, LABITCONF is co-organizing PizzArt, the Bitcoin Pizza Day celebration. LABITCONF has been hosting crypto events since 2013, making it the longest-running crypto conference in the world. LABITCONF has gained worldwide recognition for its quality and relevance, attracting top-tier speakers and attendees from different sectors of the crypto industry. LABITCONF’s importance for Bitcoin and the crypto industry lies in its contribution to fostering innovation, collaboration, and education, helping to shape the industry’s future.

As a leader in digital art events since December 5th, 2020, BitBasel has been at the forefront of the rise of Bitcoin, NFTs, and Miami as the global crypto capital. Made up of a local community leading blockchain education efforts across Florida since 2013, BitBasel empowers grassroots creators with the tools and support to launch their first NFT collection and win in Web3. It proudly hosts PizzArt to celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day. GlamJam is co-producing the event, a Miami-based marketing and events company producing and helping to create the web3 ecosystem in Miami.

One of the sponsors of PizzArt is Boosty Labs, the largest world-class company specializing in outsourcing blockchain technology development, system integration, the automation of technological and business processes of enterprises, and IT consulting. Another sponsor is the Marketing and Public Relations company Interstellar Digital leading marketing efforts of over $600 million with more than 20 years of experience.

Our event is conveniently located just steps away from the Bitcoin Conference in Miami, 2023, making it the perfect opportunity to experience all that the city offers in terms of crypto-related events and activities.

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go to PizzArt to celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day and the incredible impact that Bitcoin has had on our world. Book your tickets now and get ready to enjoy a day filled with pizza, art, and music.