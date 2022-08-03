TCL returns to IFA 2022

Por staff

03/08/2022

Meanwhile, TCL is hosting a global press conference on 1 September, followed by a five-day exhibition with an expansive TCL booth spanning over 2,500 square meters.

“We are excited to be back at IFA 2022 and proud to be part of this dynamic industry. With our new branding signature ‘Inspire Greatness’, TCL will continue to inspire people unleashing the greatest moments in their lives with our products and services,” said Shaoyong Zhang, CEO of TCL Electronics.

At the TCL IFA booth, visitors will be able to experience the aesthetics, superior performance and functionality of the latest displays, soundbars and smart wearables, along with a full range of smart home appliances, and an assortment of new TV prototypes. With first-hand opportunities to explore the technology behind the innovations, TCL will also introduce deep-learning AI that delivers the next level of image quality.

See more: Zuckerberg says Meta and Apple are in ‘very deep, philosophical competition’ to build the metaverse

TCL Press Conference at IFA 2022

Date: September 1st, 2022

Time: 14:00 (CEST)

Venue: Hall 21B, Messedamm Berlin, Germany (entrance through the Sommergarten, between Halls 21 and 22)

Livestream: TCL Electronics on YouTube

Speakers:

· Frédéric Langin, Vice President Sales and Marketing (TCL Europe)

· Marek Maciejewski, Product Development Director (TCL Europe)

· Olivier Semenoux, Head of Product Marketing and Go-To-Market Director (TCL Europe)