TDK to acquire Qeexo

Por staff

10/01/2023

TDK, a San Jose, CA-based provider of electronic solutions for the smart society, acquired Qeexo, a Mountain View, CA-based company that automates end-to-end machine learning for edge devices.

The amount of the deal was not disclosed.

With the acquisition, TDK will further strengthen its ML expertise and simplify ML application development to become a leader in delivering smart edge solutions.

Led by CEO Sang Won Lee and CTO Chris Harrison, Qeexo is a company that automates end-to-end machine learning for embedded edge devices (Cortex M0-M4 class). Its AutoML platform allows customers to leverage sensor data to build machine learning solutions for constrained environments with applications in industrial, IoT, wearables, automotive, mobile, and more. Over 300 million devices worldwide are equipped with AI built on Qeexo AutoML.

Led by Jim Tran, CEO, TDK Corporation focuses on electronic solutions for the smart society. Its portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. The company focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology.

Source: FinSMEs