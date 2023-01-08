Telefe closes out a record 2022

Por staff

08/01/2023

Telefe, owned by Paramount, has once again claimed its place as the undisputed leader in Argentina, closing out 2022 at #1 for 60 consecutive months and maintaining an overall lead in the market for the past 11 years.

In 2022, Telefe was watched by 88% of audiences in Argentina, with an average viewership of over 38.2 million people that chose Telefe’s programming month after month.

These achievements show that free-to-air television is more relevant than ever, and that solid programming comprised of quality content is a no-fail formula to attract audiences. In 2022, Telefe achieved an annual average share of 43.33%.

It prevailed in all time slots and demographic segments, including sex, age, and socioeconomic status.

Nine of the ten most-watched shows of the year aired on Telefe, with Gran Hermano (Big Brother) coming in at #1 and having the most commented content on social media. Additionally, it was #1 on Google Argentina’s 2022 trends in the Series, Films, and TV Shows category.

Other 2022 Telefe hits that made the most-watched list included La Voz Argentina, the reality singing competition hosted by Marley alongside celebrity coaches Ricardo Montaner, Soledad, Mau y Ricky, and Lali; MasterChef Celebrity, the cooking competition show with Santiago del Moro and judges Donato de Santis, Damián Betular, and y Germán Martitegui; Susana, Invitada de honor, hosted by the incomparable Susana Giménez featuring unforgettable interviews with international stars like Sebastian Yatra; and Por El Mundo Mundial, where we experienced all the color and emotion of the World Cup alongside Marley.

Furthermore, 2022 was a record year for Telefe Noticias, which has held onto the #1 spot for 51 consecutive months and this year achieved its highest annual average. El Noticiero de la Gente led its time slot for 42 consecutive months.

An average of 7.1 million users visited MiTelefe.com each month throughout the year. Telefe’s social media networks averaged 25 million followers and achieved 1.2B views across its Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and TikTok accounts. Telefe’s Twitch channel is among the top 10 Hispanic streaming channels, largely thanks to its IRL coverage of Gran Hermano (Big Brother), La Voz Argentina, El Último Pasajero, Quién Es La Mascara?, and Pasapalabra. The Twitch TLF ESPORTS account also had great success with seasons of Modo Live, Stream Champagne, and Las Pibas También, attaining excellent audience engagement.

These achievements demonstrate the incredible power of the Paramount ecosystem, comprised of its broadcast networks, streaming platforms, production studios, consumer products, licensing business, movies, franchises, and live events.

There were over 26 experiences and live events in 2022 with some of the most prestigious artists: Joan Manuel Serrat’s farewell concert, El Mundo de Jey, La Verdad, Madres, Las Irresponsables; Abel Pintos’ shows, an exclusive artist that will debut more projects in the coming year, and the upcoming premiere of one of the most highly anticipated theatrical shows in the past years, Casados con Hijos (Married with Children).

Telefe has exciting premieres planned for 2023: Expedición Robinson and The Challenge Argentina with Marley; MasterChef will be firing up its ovens once again; and Got Talent Argentina with Lizy Tagliani. Additionally, we’ll live the passion of La Copa Conmebol Libertadores with con Juan Pablo Varsky y Pablo Giralt; the return of the scripted series with Natalia Oreiro; the new seasons of Jey, Show Mammon as well as A La Barbarossa, Airel En Su Salsa, Cortá por Lozano, Buen Telefe, El Noticiero de la Gente, Telefe Noticias, Staff, PH, Podemos Hablar, El Último Pasajero, La Peña de Morfi, and the gripping stories in series like Eda y Serkan, Pantanal, and Traicionada.

On digital, Telefe will continue to grow its content offering with more IRL formats and the premiere of a new regional entergaming channel featuring entertainment, eSports, and music content. All this and so much more to continue being Siempre Juntos in 2023.