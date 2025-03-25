Telefónica, a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for managed IoT connectivity services for the eleventh consecutive year

25/03/2025

Telefónica has been recognised as a Leader for its managed IoT connectivity services for the eleventh consecutive year in Gartner ‘Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide’ report. The analyst firm defines managed IoT services as a market that enables secure connectivity, data collection, analysis and additional decision-making.

Telefónica, which provides managed IoT services through Telefónica Tech, offers these services to a broad base of business customers in sectors as diverse as energy, utilities, automotive, retail, industry, agriculture and transportation. IoT connectivity is key in the configuration of smart cities due to its ability to improve the quality of life of citizens by promoting, together with other technologies, a more efficient and sustainable management of urban resources and services.

The company has a balanced strategy for offering improved IoT connectivity experiences. Telefónica offers a comprehensive IoT connectivity service, providing its customers with the network technology that best suits their needs, combining traditional cellular technologies with new technologies such as 5G or NB-IoT/LTE-M. It also offers eSIM and Multi-IMSI capabilities (the same SIM stores and manages several mobile operator identities) in global deployments. And all this is managed centrally from its Kite platform, which supports numerous pre-integrated networks and platforms so that customers can manage their devices in real time and monitor them remotely from software hosted in the cloud.

Telefónica also stands out for its solid performance in 5G IoT connections and the contribution these make in industrial environments, as well as for having consolidated its position as one of the main providers in the growth of 3GPP LPWAN low-power wide-area networks, particularly in NB-IoT.

Alfredo Serret, Global IoT Director at Telefónica Tech, said: “We are very proud that Gartner has once again recognised us as a leader because we believe it is the result of years of work to deliver a managed connectivity service of the highest quality and suitable for all types of businesses. The IoT opens up a huge world of opportunities by allowing us to make the most of the data extracted from connected machines”.

