Telefónica and Epic Games bring Fortnite and the Epic Games Store to Telefónica devices

Por staff

16/12/2024

Telefónica, one of the largest telecommunications service providers in the world, and Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, today announced a long-term partnership to make Fortnite and the Epic Games Store more accessible on millions of Telefonica Android devices. As a first step in this partnership, the Epic Games Store will now be pre-installed on all new compatible Android devices on the Telefónica network in Spain, UK, Germany, Mexico and Spanish-speaking Latam. Players will now be able to more easily download Fortnite, Fall Guys and Rocket League Sideswipe as well as third party games in the future. This is just the beginning, and over the next year the companies plan to expand the partnership and bring more benefits to mobile players across the Telefonica network.

The partnership between Telefónica and Epic Games has deep roots. Telefónica was the first mobile carrier to introduce Direct Carrier Billing in the Epic Games Store. Telefónica and Epic Games also created an unparalleled interactive music experience in Fortnite with the O2 Arena during the pandemic that attracted over 10.8 million players.

Lorena Senador-Gómez, Telefonica´s director of partnerships and devices, said: “With this collaboration with Epic Games we strengthen our relationship and go one step further in delivering high-quality, accessible and innovative digital experiences to our customers”.

Michael Modon, Senior Director of Growth Partnerships for Epic Games, said “Thanks to our partnership with Telefonica, players will now be able to access the Epic Games Store and Fortnite directly on their Android devices. We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Telefonica to bring even more benefits to players.”

This strategic alliance aims to provide a more competitive ecosystem for Android players, empowering them with a choice beyond the conventional app marketplaces.

See more: 4YFN Awards finalists revealed ahead of MWC25 Barcelona

See more: Apple closes in on in-house Bluetooth, Wi-Fi chip

See more: Prosper adds 7,000 more ASIC Miners from BITMAIN to drive tokenization of hashrate as multichain RWA