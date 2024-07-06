Telefónica and Nokia offer a unique service in Spain for private 5G networks for companies

Por staff

06/07/2024

Telefónica and Nokia have signed a strategic agreement to accelerate the development and deployment of private 5G networks in the Spanish business environment. The goal is to help the industry evolve to a 4.0 model and accelerate the digital transformation of companies in a simple and agile way.

This alliance for the next three years will give Spanish companies access to up to 100 different Nokia solutions related to digitalization in the cloud (Nokia Digital Automation Cloud), private mobile networks (Modular Private Wireless), edge computing for industry (MX Industrial Edge) and industrial devices.

These services will be supported by the network of Telefónica Spain, which will also provide its experience and resources as a national operator and its consulting and maintenance, as well as Big Data and IoT connectivity capacity through Telefónica Tech, which will offer its capabilities as a technology integrator and its experience in accompanying companies in their digitization processes.

Adrián García-Nevado, Director of Enterprises at Telefónica Spain, says: “This collaboration with Nokia is aligned with our vision of empowering the industry with cutting-edge technology in a new era in which Artificial Intelligence and the use of data lead the way forward. This strategy is preceded by more than 90 use cases with real customers for the exploration of 5G capabilities.”

Rolf Albrecht, European Head of Enterprise Campus Edge Business at Nokia, adds, “This exciting collaboration with Telefónica will continue to enable enterprises to pave the way to digitization. Our private wireless and Edge On-Premise Computing solutions are designed to meet the mission-critical needs of asset-intensive industries, providing them with benefits beyond connectivity, including increased worker safety and reduced emissions, according to our latest 2024 report for industrial digitization.”

5G technology enables greater interconnection of smart devices, facilitating the collection, monitoring and analysis of key business data in real time, making manufacturing processes more efficient and sustainable. The private networks that rely on these 5G capabilities make it possible to guarantee a quality of service through the mobile network by prioritizing communications. And it makes it possible to provide the customer with specific capabilities such as low latency communications.

Industries such as manufacturing, ports and logistics, connected cars and eHealth can thus make the real leap to include 5G wireless communications in their processes. Thus, thanks to these private networks, many of these processes can be automated, which optimizes company resources and facilitates cost reduction, while at the same time improving product and service quality.

5G will also help to make production lines more flexible, and to improve the remote control and management of heavy machinery, which will improve worker safety and sustainability by reducing energy consumption, among other benefits.

See more: Understanding the different types of penetration testing

See more: Revolutionizing DeFi safety and efficiency

See more: AT&T, Verizon allow cross-network connectivity on AST