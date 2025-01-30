Telefónica appoints Peter Löscher as Lead Independent Director

30/01/2025

30/01/2025

The Board of Directors of Telefónica, S.A., at its meeting held today, has resolved, with the abstention of the Executive Directors and upon proposal of the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, to appoint the Independent Director, Mr. Peter Löscher as Lead Independent Director.

Likewise, the Audit and Control Committee has resolved, today, to appoint the Independent Director Ms. María Luisa García Blanco as Chairwoman of that Committee.

Both the position of Lead Independent Director and the chairmanship of the Audit and Control Committee were held by Javier Echenique, who passed away last December.

