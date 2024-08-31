Telefónica, awarded at the International Stevie Business Awards 2024

Telefónica has won the ‘Silver Stevie’ award in the Best Annual Report category at the International Stevie Business Awards 2024 (IBAs).



This award recognises the clarity, accessibility and accuracy of the Telefónica 2023 Management and Sustainability Report thanks to the digitalisation of the entire process. The ESG report includes the new strategic plan: GPS (Growth, Profitability and Sustainability) and anticipates the new regulations by including the double materiality analysis, with the impacts, risks and opportunities (IROs) in each of the topics, aligned with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards.



The IBAs, known as the ‘Olympics of work’, are internationally renowned, with more than 3,700 nominations from organisations in more than 60 countries and markets.



The winners were selected after more than two months of judging, based on the scores of more than 300 professionals from around the world. The gala awards ceremony will be held in Istanbul on Friday October 11th.

This Sustainability Report 2023 has also been selected as a finalist in the 15th edition of the Reuters Events Responsible Business Awards in the Reporting and Transparency category, from among more than 700 projects submitted from across the industry. The winners will be announced shortly.

