Telefónica concludes its international Centenary program of events in Brazil

06/11/2024

After Brussels, Berlin, and New York, Telefónica will conclude on 25th November its international centenary program of events in Brazil. This unique year has been reflected in all the events in which Telefónica has been present.

Telefónica’s Board of Directors will meet in São Paulo for its ordinary November session The night before, the Official Spanish Chamber of Commerce in Brazil will pay tribute to the company’s Chairman and CEO, José María Álvarez-Pallete, recognising his leadership and outstanding career at the helm of Telefónica, as well as the company’s solid commitment to Brazil, where it has been present since 1998.

Brazil is one of Telefónica’s four key markets and one of the pillars of its

new strategic plan presented a year ago under the axes of growth, profitability, and sustainability (GPS). Through its Vivo brand, Telefónica enjoys a leading position in terms of both customers and financial results in the country.

A past that opens the door to the future

Telefónica celebrates one hundred years of continuous transformation, which have allowed the company to evolve from a voice service operator to a supercomputer. A cutting-edge technology company prepared to lead the challenges of the new digital world, always with one ultimate purpose: “to make our world more human by connecting people’s lives”.

Throughout 2024 the company has actively celebrated its anniversary with customers, shareholders, employees, and society in general. Among the most outstanding initiatives of the year in Spain were the solidarity concert at the Bernabéu, which raised more than one million euros for 20 NGOs; or the Galas at Madrid´s Teatro Real and the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, where music and technology went hand in hand.

The international scenario has also played a significant role for a company that reaches more than 390 million people around the world. In this sense, the ringing of the bell on the New York Stock Exchange, 37 years after becoming the first Spanish company to be listed on Wall Street; the Gold Medal of the Americas Society; and the celebrations in Brussels or at the Spanish embassy in Berlin, have been some of the key moments in the program of activities linked to the Centenary.

The new Espacio Movistar in Madrid, a revamped space located in the building where the company was born; “Iris”, Jaume Plensa’s sculpture at Distrito Telefónica; or the work undertaken by the Telefónica Foundation, such as the digitization of more than 60,000 pieces of the company’s photographic and documentary archive that will remain as a legacy, are also other initiatives that also served to pay tribute to the more than 100,000 employees who have made the first hundred years of the company’s history possible.

