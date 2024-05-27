Telefónica creates ‘Telefónica Town’, a virtual experience in Roblox

Telefónica presents its own virtual environment in Roblox, ‘Telefónica Town’, on the occasion of its centenary and as part of an international campaign in Spain, UK, Brazil and Germany. It is a virtual experience created together with Playoffnations, a company specialising in connecting brands with new generations.



Telefónica is taking on Roblox, a platform with more than 200 million monthly active users, to connect with new audiences in a memorable and meaningful way.



The video game consists of different adventures, questions and dynamics following its identity and philosophy as a brand in a space where consumers not only consume content, but actively interact, co-creating the brand’s narrative in real time.



The emblematic virtual city of telecommunications is inhabited by NPCs who will accompany users on their adventure, and is made up of a total of five islands: Central Island, with the Telefónica building, honouring the representative of Madrid’s Gran Vía and Cloud Village, IoT Village, Cyber Village, and Wifi Village, in reference to the brand’s products and services, fused with on-trend game dynamics within the platform. In addition, players will have to solve a global challenge and repair the damage caused by the virus in the city.



In addition, the initiative will feature user vs streamer competitions for online viralisation, through social media and platforms such as Twitch or Youtube. Snapchat has joined this project with its official partner Aleph and its creative agency Selva. Through an Augmented Reality lens, users can discover and interact with the world of Telefónica Town through a dynamic search for the iconic herald phones.



This collaboration with Snapchat and Aleph explores new ways of bringing technology and entertainment together, offering unique experiences to users and bringing them closer in a different way.

