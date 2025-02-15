Telefónica España to deploy a new submarine fibre cable to connect the Canary Islands and mainland Spain

15/02/2025

Telefónica España will undertake the deployment of the PENCAN-X submarine cable to link the Canary Islands with the Iberian Peninsula. This strategic project will guarantee robust, high-performance connectivity with minimum latency between the Islands and the rest of the world.

PENCAN-X pursues a double objective: on the one hand, to replace one of the three existing submarine routes between the Canary Islands and the Iberian Peninsula, a route that is nearing the end of its useful life; and, on the other hand, to provide greater transmission capacity and the possibility of supplying fibre services, such as dedicated spectrum on the submarine cable to meet the growing demand for connectivity by companies and public administrations, as well as residential customers.

PENCAN-X, which is more efficient than the other existing submarine routes, will provide eight fibre pairs on the Peninsula-Canary Islands route with minimal latency. In addition, the cable itself will increase tenfold the capacity currently available and incorporate the latest developments in the submarine cable industry to accommodate the growing demand for services that require a secure, robust, high performance, high capacity ultra-broadband network. These new developments will also enable network intelligence to automatically restore traffic channels.

Thanks to this project, the Canary Islands will boost their connectivity services to make them more resilient and equal to those offered within the continental European Union, as well as strengthening their digital interconnection with the rest of the European territories.

In this way, the deployment of PENCAN-X will be essential to respond to the growing needs of the population and tourism in the Canary Islands (around 16 million tourists per year), in an archipelago that hosts two of the most powerful High Performance Computers in Spain (TEIDE HPC and LAPALMA HPC) and is home to the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC), one of the most important astrophysical observatories in the world.

