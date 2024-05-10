Telefónica, leading company in edge computing according to Analysys Mason

Por staff

10/05/2024

Telefónica, which provides edge computing services through Telefónica Tech, has been recognized for the first time as leading company in its development and application of this technology in the recently released report ‘Edge strategy case studies: operator’s progress report’ by the research firm Analysys Mason. Edge computing brings the cloud closer to software developers, enterprises, and Public Administrations. This technology facilitates the processing and storage of data close to where it is generated, reducing dependence on cloud servers or data centers located thousands of miles away. In addition, private edge computing connectivity is becoming increasingly strategic for Industry 4.0, especially in the logistics and manufacturing sectors, and online entertainment: gaming, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR).

With edge computing it is possible to host applications in secure cloud environments: expanding the capabilities of cloud computing, guaranteeing data sovereignty as they are stored in the same territory where they are generated and achieving minimum latencies (the time delay in transmitting information packets over a network) in their computation and processing.

“Edge computing technology coupled with 5G, or fiber optic connectivity, enables Telefónica Tech to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises and create cutting-edge industrial solutions. Thanks to private, secure, high-performance connectivity, information exchange is more efficient, predictable, and scalable,” explains Mario Silva, Strategy and Business Transformation Director of Telefónica Tech.

Through the VDC-Edge, virtual data center on the edge, Telefónica Tech offers its customers an infrastructure where to run their applications located on edge nodes, allowing the processing power of cloud computing and the stored information to be physically as close as possible to the place where that data originates and where it is needed.

See more: Bitcoin & macroeconomics analyst on soaring fees & halving

See more: Tether Tokens (USD₮ and XAU₮) launch on The Open Network (TON)

See more: Global AI-enabled biometric market soars to US$ 50.5 billion by 2031