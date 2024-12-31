Telefónica reaches the global top 10 in Newsweek’s Excellence ranking

Por staff

31/12/2024

Telefónica is among the top ten companies in the Excellence 1000 Index 2025 global ranking by Newsweek magazine and the Best Practice Institute (BPI).

This index emphasises the development that the award-winning companies have set in motion by balancing financial growth and corporate success with social responsibility, ethics and global sustainability.

The ranking honours organisations in 25 sectors, which, according to Newsweek, ‘lead the way in the corporate world. These companies prove that thriving requires not just strategic acumen, but an unwavering commitment to doing the right thing for their stakeholders’.

The ranking reviewed 25,000 companies, identified 5,200 that maintain the highest standards, and finally recognised the top 1,000.

Its methodology covers various aspects from financial health, which is measured through metrics such as revenue, investment in R&D, and commitment to growth and innovation; stakeholder satisfaction through customer and employee opinion; and social responsibility by examining the company’s ethical standards and commitments to global sustainability.

In the Top 10 of the ranking, Telefónica, chaired by José María Álvarez-Pallete, – the only Spanish company to achieve seventh place worldwide – is joined by companies such as NVIDIA, Accenture, Goodman Group, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Kforce, 3i Group, Novartis and Dropbox.

See more: The AI tools continuing to transform U.S. businesses into 2025

See more: The crypto hotspots of the U.S, revealed in new study

See more. AI: Expert reveals tips and tricks to get the most out of the system