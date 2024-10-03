Telefónica recognised at the 2024 Reuters Sustainability Awards

Por staff

03/10/2024

Telefónica has won the top prize in the Reporting and Transparency category of the Reuters Sustainability Awards 2024. This award highlights Telefónica’s efforts to be transparent and communicate truthfully and honestly, and to offer the most relevant content in a clear way for all its stakeholders, who are increasingly exacting and better informed.

Elena Valderrábano, Global Chief Sustainability (ESG) Officer at Telefónica, said during the gala held in London: ‘This award recognises the company’s commitment to transparency as a key element to generate trust and accelerate the changes we need to move towards a more sustainable model’. She also highlighted the importance of innovation in improving how impact (both positive and negative) is measured and of the digitalisation of reporting processes to become more efficient and have sound information.

The Reuters Sustainability Awards are now in their 14th year and serve as a benchmark not only to recognise the most excellent sustainability strategies but also to single out the companies that really have an impact on business and on society.

Telefónica’s Management and Sustainability Report 2023 has also been awarded the Silver Stevie at the International Stevie Business Awards 2024 in the Best Annual Report category, out of more than 3,700 nominations from organisations in more than 60 countries and markets; and Silver at the ARC Awards International.



In addition, Telefónica was recently recognised by TIME and Statista as one of the 10 most sustainable companies in the world, the first telco and the top Spanish company, in the ranking of the 500 companies most committed to sustainability.

See more: The most crypto-obsessed countries, revealed

See more: Binance trading bots – how do traders make 100x on crypto arbitrage? Learn at the ArbitrageScanner Dubai Event

See more: Visionary’s PacketAV Matrix Series powers digital art at elevated Sacramento Social Club