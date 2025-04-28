Telefónica Tech and SpyCloud join forces in cyberintelligence to protect identity

Por staff

28/04/2025

Telefónica Tech, the digital business unit of the Telefónica Group, and SpyCloud, a company specialising in protection against identity threats, today announce their alliance to promote cyberintelligence globally and protect large and medium-sized companies from credential theft.

The alliance between the two companies will enable Telefónica Tech to strengthen its cyberintelligence offering with SpyCloud’s services, based on its extensive database of credentials recovered from the deep and dark web (more than 750 billion) and its differential capture speed, thus significantly expanding its capabilities to anticipate, detect and respond to today’s sophisticated threats.

Telefónica Tech will strengthen its ‘Digital Risk Protection’ service with the robustness of SpyCloud information to evolve the techniques for detecting compromised credentials of employees, customers and suppliers who access our customers’ assets with the aim of anticipating possible cyberattacks originating from the improper use of stolen identity data, such as account takeover, ransomware and digital fraud.

According to recent data from the ‘2025 SpyCloud Annual Identity Exposure Report’, in 2024 SpyCloud recovered 53.3 billion different identity records, a 22% increase. SpyCloud also revealed that, as stolen data continues to proliferate in the criminal underground, nearly 80% of data breaches involve the use of stolen credentials.

Alberto Sempere, Director of Services, Innovation and Partnerships at Telefónica Tech, explains: “The alliance with SpyCloud reinforces our cyberintelligence capabilities to recover compromised information and gives us a competitive advantage in identifying in advance threats that could compromise the security of our customers’ digital assets. With our Digital Risk Protection service and the experience of our teams, we help companies to be aware of their true exposure to risk based on real evidence such as credential theft”.

Damon Fleury, Chief Product Officer at SpyCloud, says: “We’re proud that Telefónica Tech selected SpyCloud to enhance their cybersecurity offerings, not only in Spain but globally, helping them better serve and protect their customers”. And he adds: “As the first MSSP in Spain to offer SpyCloud’s solutions, Telefónica Tech demonstrates true leadership in proactive cybersecurity. This partnership underscores our ability to help MSSPs efficiently manage and protect diverse customer environments against the ever-evolving landscape of identity-based threats”.

See more: How nominal growth, inflation and real growth connect in world ecommerce

See more: Mobile Money tops 2bn accounts globally, hits $1.68tn in transactions

See more: Amplifier Security raises $5.6M to power autonomous user security