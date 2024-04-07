Telefónica Tech anticipates threats with comprehensive risk exposure management

Telefónica Tech evolves its global Vulnerability Management service (included within its cybersecurity services brand ‘NextDefense’) into a solution that manages the entire attack surface of companies to anticipate threats and prevent future attacks.

The new service, based on Tenable’s exposure management platform, identifies all exposed assets in organisations by covering risks associated with IT equipment, cloud, containers, web applications and identity platforms.

The ‘Tenable One Exposure Management Platform’ has the ability to translate asset data and vulnerabilities into contextual business insights and intelligence so that security managers can make informed decisions aimed at strengthening business resilience.

Telefónica Tech’s new evolved ‘NextDefense’ Vulnerability Management service is also supported by Telefónica Tech’s cybersecurity experts in its security operations centres (SOCs). These are responsible for supervising and validating the entire analysis process and will provide customers with detailed information on the relevant vulnerabilities and threats that really pose a risk to organisations.

Alberto Sempere, Director of Services, Innovation and Partnerships at Telefónica Tech, says: “We are very proud to add the capabilities of Tenable’s platform, a benchmark in exposure management, to our portfolio of cyber security services. We continue to evolve and enhance our NextDefense offering to provide our customers with more advanced, intelligent and comprehensive services, incorporating, in this case, the best technology with an elite team specialised in vulnerability management and digital security posture”.

Greg Goetz, VP Global Strategic Partners & MSSP at Tenable, adds: “Expanding our global partnership with Telefónica Tech will help organizations better understand and reduce cybersecurity risk across their entire attack surface. Telefónica Tech’s new service builds upon their deep expertise and experience in providing a Vulnerability Management service that gives an adversarial view across the most targeted attack vectors. Add to this actionable, prioritized advice on how to remediate cybersecurity exposures and this new service will enable organizations to digitally transform their businesses with confidence and peace of mind”.

Telefónica Tech is a platinum partner in the Tenable programme for its expertise and shared commitment to protecting organisations of all sizes through solutions designed to help understand, manage and reduce cyber risk. The American company has also recently awarded Telefónica Tech with the ‘MSSP EMEA partner of the year’ award for its “outstanding performance throughout the year” in the provision of these services.

