Telefónica Tech boosts the cybersecurity of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce

30/11/2024

The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce has chosen Telefónica Tech to strengthen its cybersecurity. The technology company advises and provides managed security services to the Chamber in order to ensure the protection of its confidential information and the continuity of its operations.

The agreement includes the provision of three cybersecurity services (Managed Detection and Response, Digital Forensics and Incident Response, and Digital Risk Protection) that will provide the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce with comprehensive protection that includes device management, continuous monitoring, remote corrective maintenance and the delivery of monthly reports detailing the state of security and the measures taken to mitigate threats.

Telefónica Tech’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service allows organizations’ security to be continuously monitored from the global network of Security Operations Centers (SOCs) with 11 locations around the world (one of which is in the United States) to proactively identify potential threats and neutralize them before they cause damage.

The Incident Response and Forensic Analysis (DFIR) service is implemented to study cyber incidents in detail in order to develop a comprehensive response plan to mitigate risks and prevent future attacks.

Telefónica Tech also protects the US company from digital risks that can damage its reputation or brand image, such as data breaches, identity theft and online fraud. Telefónica Tech’s cybersecurity experts monitor the public web, deep web and dark web for references and negative mentions of the Chamber’s activity and will take the necessary measures to curb fraudulent activity until the risk is eliminated.

Alfred Sánchez, president and CEO of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, said: “Telefónica Tech’s managed security services provide us with robust cyber security solutions tailored to protect sensitive data, ensure regulatory compliance, mitigate the risks of cyber threats and strengthen resilience to cyber-attacks with round-the-clock monitoring and support, building trust and allowing us to focus on core business objectives”.

Luis Lepe, country manager of Telefónica Tech USA, said: “We are very proud that the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce has trusted our services to enhance their cybersecurity. Our managed services provide comprehensive security by allowing us to pre-empt potential incidents with preventative measures that minimize our customers‘ downtime and associated costs”.

Telefónica Tech globally has more than 6,800 professionals of 60 different nationalities and more than 5,000 certifications in third-party technologies, of which more than 1,500 are in cybersecurity operations. These professionals handle 350,000 security event tickets and around 500,000 alerts per year (13,000 of which are critical).

