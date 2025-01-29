Telefónica Tech launches Generative AI platform to create customisable virtual assistants

Telefónica Tech continues to take firm steps to expand the use of artificial intelligence in the business world. The technology company has launched the ‘Telefónica Tech GenAI Platform’ to help organisations create customisable virtual assistants capable of solving complex queries, automating repetitive tasks and optimising internal processes through a clear and intuitive interface.

The platform, created with Altostratus part of Telefónica Tech, is designed so that any type of organisation can benefit from this technology quickly and easily. Thanks to its ‘Plug & Play’ capability, it does not require complex configurations and offers customers access to the most advanced versions of the main ‘Large Language Models (LLMs)’, providing power, adaptability and flexibility without compromising control of the information (this will be in the customer’s infrastructure).

‘Telefónica Tech GenAI Platform’ adapts to the specific needs of customers in an agile and efficient way. It can be used by multiple users simultaneously and one of its main features is the wide collection of hundreds of tools with which it can be integrated (information repositories, communication tools and business applications).

Thanks to its advanced capabilities, the platform enables organisations to improve customer service, anticipate trends through advanced data analysis and increase productivity in key areas such as human resource management or financial planning. This frees up time and resources so they can focus on strategic activities that drive business growth.

Elena Gil Lizasoain, Director of AI and Data at Telefónica Tech for Spain and the Americas, said: “This new platform was created with the aim of boosting the use of Generative AI in all types of organisations, regardless of the size and technical level of the users, and to popularise the use of personalised virtual assistants to transform businesses and make them more efficient and resilient”.

An agnostic, scalable and secure solution

The platform stands out for its agnostic nature, as it is compatible with different hyperscale technology, and its capabilities integrate and operate with the customer’s technology. It also allows connection through APIs, adapting to the specific needs of each company for the execution of actions or processes.

‘Telefónica Tech GenAI Platform’ is a multi-model technology (both open source and proprietary models) and offers the possibility of comparing them in terms of cost, performance and latency. To this end, it has real-time monitoring tools that assess which is the most appropriate model for the use case, guaranteeing efficient performance and agile adjustments.

In addition, it complies with data governance policies and processes, guaranteeing secure connection with different data repositories, and is designed to comply with the European Artificial Intelligence Regulation (RIA) and be governed by the specific laws or regulations of each country or region.

The launch of the ‘Telefónica Tech GenAI Platform’ extends Telefónica Tech’s capabilities to provide Artificial Intelligence services to the business world. The company currently has more than 400 professionals dedicated to research, development and applications of use cases based on this technology from a total of ten specialised centres located in Spain, the United Kingdom, Central Europe and America, which allows it to complement the implementation of this solution with its professional services to help organisations develop customised assistants and agents that adapt to the operational needs of each business.

