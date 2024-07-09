Telefónica Tech, leading company in cybersecurity services according to Avasant

Telefónica Tech has been recognized for the third consecutive year as a leader in cybersecurity services by Avasant’s industry analysts. Telefónica’s digital business unit offers both reactive and proactive digital security management for large enterprises, medium-sized companies, and SMEs.

These services include threat detection and response, identity management, vulnerability management, offensive security, network and data security and cloud security, as well as professional technology consulting services. All of this is integrated into NextDefense, Telefónica Tech’s suite of global advanced cybersecurity services.

In addition, Telefónica Tech supports industrial and mission-critical sectors, such as energy, healthcare, or transportation, with managed security services and teams of professionals certified specifically for the needs of these sectors. Telefónica Tech specializes in monitoring the security of OT operations technology, which is responsible, for example, for controlling physical systems that manage elements in industrial production plants or electromedical equipment in healthcare environments.

“There is no digitalization without cybersecurity. At Telefónica Tech we advise and promote the digital transformation of companies and organizations of any size and sector to make them efficient, productive, and secure, as well as resilient to changing risks and threats,” explains Alberto Sempere, Director of Services, Innovation and Partnerships at Telefónica Tech.

AI, challenges, and opportunities in cybersecurity



As the adoption of generative AI progresses, on the one hand it amplifies the risks to enterprises and infrastructure as it lowers some barriers to entry for cybercriminals and allows them to customize attacks, but on the other hand it also increases threat detection and response capabilities and cloud security.

Telefónica Tech has partnerships with the world’s top cybersecurity and AI leaders. Through these collaborations it is building a complete portfolio of security automation use cases that, coupled with the expertise of professionals in its multiple security operation centers (SOC), offers advanced threat detection and response capabilities in the European, Latin American and U.S. markets.

Additionally, Telefónica Tech provides expert guidance and intelligence in real time and on a 24/7 basis to help companies effectively identify and mitigate security risks thanks to the cyber intelligence services offered from its Digital Operations Centers (DOC), located in Madrid and Colombia, and in coordination with the more than 2,500 cybersecurity operations professionals, who handle 350,000 security event tickets and around 500,000 alerts per year, of which 13,000 are critical.

