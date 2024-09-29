Telefónica Tech scales up its cyberintelligence services with Cisco

29/09/2024

Telefónica Tech strengthens its value proposition in cybersecurity together with Cisco after joining the AEGIS (Awareness, Education, Advice, and Information Sharing) program, AEGIS is a collaborative initiative by Cisco Talos Intelligence Group, one of the most trusted threat Intelligence research teams on the globe. The program is focused on fostering the exchange of information on cyber threats and vulnerabilities, understanding strategies to mitigate and prevent threats, as well as to delve into new trends in cyberattacks on a global scale.

The collaborative approach of the AEGIS program is designed to strengthen the cybersecurity services of participating organizations and contribute to the creation and maintenance of more secure digital environments. By joining this initiative, Telefónica Tech receives strategic information about participating members’ networks and threat intelligence, such as changes in adversaries’ tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), new threat actor infrastructure or emerging trends.

“Cisco’s cyber intelligence information, through the AEGIS program, reinforces the global sources that our Threat Intelligence team works with to detect and monitor cybersecurity incidents around the world,” explains Alberto Sempere, director of Services, Innovation and Partnerships at Telefónica Tech.

“Visibility and knowledge are key in the cybersecurity industry, and this collaboration with the Cisco Talos Intelligence Group will help Telefonica Tech improve their security practices through Talos feedback on cyber threats most updated activities”, says Ángel Ortiz, Cisco Spain Cybersecurity Manager.

The information on threat intelligence received via AEGIS and the sharing of IOCs (Indicators of Compromise) will be continuously integrated into the NextDefense suite of cybersecurity services, ensuring that customers receive the most up-to-date protection against evolving cyber threats. All this is managed through Telefónica Tech’s proprietary intelligence platform from its Digital Operations Centers (DOC) and its network of eleven Security Operations Centers (SOCs), which are comprehensively dedicated to the monitoring and operation of cybersecurity and cloud services.

24×7 response and monitoring capacity

Telefónica Tech’s DOC (Digital Operations Center) provides 24×7 uninterrupted attention to Telefónica’s customers around the world thanks to a specialised and multidisciplinary team of experts working in close collaboration with a global network of SOCs (Security Operations Center) with 11 locations around the world that monitor and operate cybersecurity services.

Together with the DOC, Telefónica Tech’s SOCs detect, manage and resolve incidents on an ongoing basis to strengthen resilience and secure customer services in the face of potential threats and vulnerabilities, responding quickly and effectively to incidents of any nature and geographical origin. In addition, Telefónica Tech has its own tools and first class alliances to provide customised cybersecurity services and offer a global and holistic vision of cyberintelligence.

The Telefónica Tech team is made up of more than 6,400 professionals of 60 different nationalities and with more than 4,000 certifications in third-party technologies, of which 2,500 are in cybersecurity operations. These professionals handle 350,000 security event tickets and around 500,000 alerts per year, of which 13,000 are critical.

