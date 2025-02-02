Telefónica, top European telco in Fortune magazine’s annual ranking “The World’s Most Admired Companies”

02/02/2025

Telefónica is the top European telco and second in the world in the 2025 edition of the annual ranking ‘The World’s Most Admired Companies’, compiled by ‘Fortune’ magazine and which includes companies with the best corporate reputations.

Among the most highly valued aspects of the telecommunications company are its capacity for innovation, people management and global competitiveness.

The ranking, which covers 40 different sectors and includes a selection of 317 companies out of a total of 605, has been compiled from nearly 3,380 interviews with executives, directors and analysts from around the world.

To determine the highest-rated companies, respondents had to rate them based on nine criteria such as social responsibility, long-term investment, quality of products or services, or the use of corporate assets. An organisation’s score must be in the top half of the survey for its sector to be included in the final list.

