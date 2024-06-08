Telefónica will ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate 100 years of “connecting people’s lives”

Telefónica will ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange to celebrate 100 years of “connecting people’s lives”

08/06/2024

Telefónica’s Executive Chairman, José María Álvarez-Pallete, will be the protagonist in the traditional “ringing of the bell” to mark the closing of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange. This event commemorates the company’s centenary and pays tribute to the more than 500,000 employees who have contributed to its 100-year history.

The ceremony holds historical significance, as it not only celebrates Telefónica’s centenary but also marks 37 years since the company’s shares first traded on the NYSE on June 12th, 1987. At that time, Telefónica became the first Spanish company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The event will take place next Wednesday at 16:00Hrs (New York) / 22.00Hrs (Madrid) and will be live-streamed on the New York Stock Exchange website: The Bell | NYSE and on their LinkedIn account.

On June 11th, Álvarez-Pallete will also receive the Gold Medal from the Americas Society during the Spring Gala 2024. This prestigious award recognizes his exceptional ability to navigate technological challenges, his leadership in transforming the company, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to innovation”.

