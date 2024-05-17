Telefónica’s NFT Marketplace includes collections from Harvverse

Telefónica today announces the addition of the first two collections from the Harvverse project to its NFT marketplace. These collections, called ‘Green’ and ‘Carbon’, are part of an innovative initiative that uses blockchain technology and NFTs to address social challenges in the coffee industry. Harvverse is a project that aims to use technology to revolutionise the coffee industry in Latin America within the metaverse.



The platform connects coffee producers directly with consumers, ensuring transparency, fair prices and access to new markets. Using advanced data collection systems and machine learning algorithms, Harverse intelligently adjusts coffee production based on factors such as the amount, intensity, duration and frequency of rainfall. Harverse uses a platform of NFTs to represent coffee plots, allowing consumers to directly support farmers. In addition, blockchain technology records all transactions, ensuring transparency and traceability of the coffee.



Telefónica is launching the ‘Green’ and ‘Carbon’ collections, which will consist of 10 different NFTs. Each grants rights to virtual agricultural assets and sustainable projects, addressing challenges such as limited access to resources and the need for more sustainable techniques. The ‘Green’ collection represents the essence of environmental sustainability and offers a unique sensory experience.



From the exquisite aroma of the Geisha variety to the intense flavour of the finest blends. The NFTs include: GeishaGreen, Harmonious Blend, Eco-Friendly Euphoria, Rainforest Aroma, Renewable Energy, Flavour Rescue, Organic Experience, Symphony of Aromas, Nature Connection and Sustainable Flavour. The ‘Carbon’ collection is designed to connect with the scent of the earth, the sun and the possibilities of saving the planet. It aims to help set the standard in carbon reduction with NFTs such as Terra Guardian, Solstice Serenade, Eco Vanguard, Earth’s Steward, Verde Horizon, Climate Crusader, Eco Warrior, Renewed Hope, Earth’s Legacy and Green Advocate.



Each NFT purchased is not only an investment, but also a commitment to a sustainable future and the preservation of the environment. Telefónica’s collections allow investors to support specific projects in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and water conservation, promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the coffee industry.



Yaiza Rubio, Chief Metaverse Officer at Telefónica, said: “With these two new sustainable Harvverse collections we continue to expand and evolve the offer available in Telefónica’s NFT Marketplace, where we are committed to exclusive and innovative collections that make it a meeting place for those interested in the Web3 environment and, in addition, we bring our proposals in an understandable way to people who are not so familiar with these technologies”.