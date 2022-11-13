Telit announces strategic partnership with Cámara Argentina de IoT Association

Por staff

13/11/2022

Telit, a global leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a strategic partnership with Cámara Argentina de IoT—Argentine Chamber of IoT—(CAIoT). A member association that works to stimulate the IoT market, CAIoT addresses regulatory and legal aspects, facilitates contact between the demand and supply of IoT solutions, enhances knowledge of all verticals of this industry, and encourages the dissemination and promotion of IoT as a new growth engine for the Internet in Argentina and beyond. Through this partnership, Telit bolsters member companies focused on IoT with its comprehensive portfolio of offerings while expanding its market share in the emerging South American market.

Recognizing that IoT is changing the development of the internet in Argentina and other Spanish speaking countries in South America, CAIoT is dedicated to promoting the technologies, applications and solutions that are available to strengthen IoT projects of member businesses. With the participation of public and private entities, including government agencies, private and public companies, cooperatives, academic entities and scientific organizations, it helps further the development, research and implementation of IoT and artificial intelligence for the benefit of users and the community.

See more: South Florida city takes plunge into the metaverse

“We are pleased to join forces with CAIoT, a true catalyst providing a forum for discussion and exchange of information on products and services, as well as national and foreign applications that accelerate IoT adoption and innovation in the region,” said Fernando Guerra, LATAM regional sales director, Telit. “By partnering with Telit, CAIoT members can be confident that they have access to the most advanced solutions that span a wide range of industries and verticals.”