Tesla, Amazon and Meta among 129 Fortune 500 companies disappointing customers

03/12/2024

Over 100 of the richest companies in America have a spectacularly low customer loyalty score, a new report has found. Only ten Fortune 500 companies had a positive customer loyalty satisfaction score, with the remainder of the index listing companies in terms of least to most disgruntled, including Tesla, Amazon and Meta.

The study, conducted by digital marketing agency SeoProfy, scrutinized over half a million Trustpilot review scores for 129 Fortune 500 companies, including Tesla, Apple, Amazon, and Target, published until May 1st, 2024. Researchers ranked companies based on their net promoter score (NPS) to measure customer loyalty. This is calculated by subtracting 1-3-star review counts, known as detractors, from 5-star review counts, described as promoters. The study excludes companies with less than 50 reviews on Trustpilot or missing altogether from the platform. The researchers note that to ensure consistency, they only evaluated parent companies rather than brands owned by them.

The combined net balance for 129 of the top-grossing businesses in the US was a shocking -82%. Only ten Fortune 500 companies have a positive NPS, meaning their customers are most loyal.

Top 10 Companies with the Most Loyal Customers

American Family Insurance Group has the most loyal customers of all the evaluated Fortune 500 companies. It is the 301st richest business in America, earning $13.8 billion in revenue in 2023, though it also recorded a loss of $1.9 billion last year. Rated 4.7/5 across 424 reviews, the services provided by this insurance enterprise prompted 87% of its customers to leave five-star reviews. However, 9% of the reviewers still rated its services below par. Overall, American Family Insurance Group has an NPS of 78%, 9% ahead of the next best-rated Fortune 500 company.

Among the richest businesses in the US, Fiserv has the second most loyal customers. This leading fintech company has an impressive NPS of 69%. 84% of its customers give it full marks, while 14% are less than satisfied. Its average Trustpilot score is 4.3, based on 1,278 reviews. Fiserv made $17.7 billion in revenue last year, with a $2.5 billion profit. It is thus the 230th wealthiest business in America.

Another fintech company, Global Payments, completes the podium, having the third most loyal customer base in America among the country’s top-grossing businesses. 80% of customers rate its services with maximum scores, whereas 16% left reviews worth three stars or less. This means its NPS is 64%. 3,493 Trustpilot users rate it highly with 4.6 out of 5. In 2023, Global Payments’ revenue totalled nearly $9 billion, with a profit worth $111 million. This places it at #425 in Fortune 500’s list.

The only other American companies with a positive NPS are Chewy, Arthur J. Gallagher, Markel, Hertz Global Holdings, Assurant, Carvana and Opendoor Technologies.

Top 10 Fortune 500 Companies with the Most Loyal Customers

based on their net promoter score (NPS), as of May 1st, 2024

Fortune 500 # Name Number of Trustpilot ratings % Promoters (5-star reviews) % Detractors (1-3-star reviews) NPS score # Most loyal customer ranking (out of 129) 301 American Family Insurance Group 421 87% 9% 78% 1 230 Fiserv 1,277 83% 14% 69% 2 425 Global Payments 3,493 80% 16% 64% 3 389 Chewy 12,140 77% 20% 58% 4 443 Arthur J. Gallagher 5,856 67% 14% 52% 5 352 Markel 150 69% 18% 51% 6 435 Hertz Global Holdings 10,583 72% 24% 48% 7 384 Assurant 16,922 65% 27% 38% 8 308 Carvana 10,345 64% 28% 36% 9 266 Opendoor Technologies 235 59% 39% 20% 10

How Do America’s Richest Companies Treat Their Customers?

Only 24 out of America’s richest 50 companies are present on Trustpilot, with at least 50 reviews. None of them had a positive NPS. Still, among them, the ones whose customers are most loyal are UPS, with an NPS of -28%, Tesla (-29%) and Amazon (-50%).

The richest American companies with the least loyal customers are General Motors, Meta Platforms, Comcast NBCUniversal, Cigna, and Verizon Communications. They all had an NPS of -90% or worse.

America’s Richest Companies with the Least Disgruntled Customers

based on their net promoter score (NPS), as of May 1st, 2024

Fortune 500 # Name Number of Trustpilot ratings % Promoters (5-star reviews) % Detractors (1-3-star reviews) NPS score # Most loyal customer ranking (out of 129) 37 UPS 70,895 35% 63% -28% 14 50 Tesla 377 32% 61% -29% 16 2 Amazon 20,282 22% 72% -50% 23 33 Target 3,278 19% 76% -57% 30 4 Apple 7,342 17% 79% -62% 36 13 Microsoft 754 14% 81% -66% 45 47 Wells Fargo 252 13% 82% -69% 52 12 Costco Wholesale 2,225 12% 86% -74% 59 24 Kroger 662 10% 85% -75% 62 1 Walmart 9,562 9% 88% -80% 72 23 JPMorgan Chase 191 7% 87% -80% 73 42 Humana 91 8% 88% -80% 74 19 Ford Motor 839 9% 89% -80% 76 20 Home Depot 5,723 9% 90% -81% 78 39 Lowe’s 6,846 8% 90% -82% 81 41 FedEx 26,468 8% 92% -84% 87 34 Dell Technologies 2,672 6% 91% -86% 92 32 Bank of America 1,987 6% 93% -86% 97 30 AT&T 6,769 5% 94% -89% 104 26 Verizon Communications 5,084 4% 95% -91% 109 15 Cigna 491 3% 96% -93% 116 29 Comcast NBCUniversal 3,151 2% 98% -95% 124 31 Meta Platforms 280 2% 98% -95% 125 21 General Motors 110 2% 98% -96% 128

Victor Karpenko, CEO of SeoProfy, comments: “The fact that we only found ten companies listed on the Fortune 500 list with a positive NPS speaks volumes about American business culture. We commend the companies that prioritize customer satisfaction above short-term profits, which can lead to greater retention and customer lifetime value.

“A lot of the time, customer dissatisfaction emerges from issues that are not directly related to a product or service, such as being unable to find the information they need on the company’s website. Businesses can cut a lot of dissatisfaction by organizing their websites better and having good SEO standards. This way, their clients would not need to call customer service, which could expose the company to a new set of vulnerabilities. The faster a customer gets their answer, the less likely it is that they will leave a negative review.”

