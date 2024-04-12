Tether awards $100,000 grant to BTCPay Server Foundation, backing free and open source software development

Por staff

12/04/2024

Tether, the largest company in the cryptocurrency industry, announced that it has awarded a $100,000 USD grant to BTCPay Server Foundation further underscoring the Company’s unwavering support for the FOSS movement. The BTCPay Server’s open-source payment processor software is used and customized by thousands of merchants and businesses freely across the world to accept Bitcoin & USDt payments (on Liquid).

The grant awarded to the BTCPay Server Foundation stemmed from Tether’s recognition of the critical role that FOSS plays in technological advancement and its potential to democratize access to cutting-edge technologies for everyone. Through this collaboration, Tether aims to propel the development of open-source payment gateways, ensuring they are more accessible, efficient, and secure for users worldwide.

“Our grant to the BTCPay Server Foundation is a testament of Tether’s commitment to the open-source community and our belief in the transformative power of technology,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. By supporting the BTCPay Server Foundation, we are investing in the future of digital payments and empowering developers to create innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of users around the globe.”

The BTCPay Server Foundation, known for its dedication to promoting financial privacy and freedom, welcomed Tether’s support. This grant will significantly enhance BTCPay Server’s ability to innovate and expand its offerings, furthering its mission to provide a secure, private, and censorship-resistant platform for payment processing.

R0ckstar Dev, a Core Contributor and founding member of BTCPay Server, expressed his gratitude stating: “I’m thankful to Tether for recognizing BTCPay Server’s significance as a Bitcoin FOSS project and for its generous grant. This contribution greatly empowers us to concentrate on our mission: enabling anyone to accept Bitcoin, unhindered by geographic, political, or financial barriers.”

As Tether continues to pave the way in Bitcoin and USDt digital payment solutions, this collaboration marks another milestone in the Company’s journey to support and enrich the FOSS community. It illustrates Tether’s strategic focus and commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable digital future.

