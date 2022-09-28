The 22nd edition of World Blockchain Summit is set to take place in Dubai this October

The 22nd global edition of the World’s Biggest Blockchain Summit Series is making a big return to Dubai on October 17-18, 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, UAE being one of the most elite gatherings of the global crypto and blockchain ecosystem.

Dubai has set its sights on becoming a global tech hub by attracting entrepreneurs, investors and even crypto influencers as marketing capitalization hits US$1.4 trillion up 86% year-to-date, with the Middle East’s blockchain market anticipated to be worth US$3.2 billion by 2023.

The UAE has begun implementing crypto regulation in the past year, issuing more than 30 exchange licenses and establishing a devoted regulatory body. But will UAE’s new regulatory structure make the market grow even faster? And will the Emirati government be able to regulate cryptocurrency quickly and effectively? World Blockchain Summit looks to answering the most pressing questions and bringing together industry experts and thought leaders to understand what the future of blockchain and crypto looks like not just in the case of Dubai, but also the world.

In line with Dubai’s vision of being a global Web3 hub, leadership backing, and digital asset regulatory framework, the summit will feature presentations, use-case studies, and educational sessions by global technology providers who will be showcasing their latest innovations designed with the primary focus on enabling businesses and organizations to adopt Blockchain and Crypto solutions.

“The government’s focus on blockchain is evident in the UAE, with various initiatives and ventures related to the technology. The event will essentially explore what lies ahead for UAE in terms of blockchain adoption in various industries, technological and regulatory advancements.” stated Mohammed Saleem – Founder, World Blockchain Summit

