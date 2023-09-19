The 5 most popular sports to bet on in the UK

Por staff

19/09/2023

Sports betting is absolutely huge in the United Kingdom, dating back literally hundreds of yours. Let’s face it, it’s a pastime that is deeply ingrained in our culture – and millions of people across the UK regularly place bets on their favourite sports. Obviously, we consider ourselves a nation of football lovers – and of course, this undoubtedly reigns supreme in the UK betting landscape. However, there are several other sports that also enjoy immense popularity among punters – some pretty surprising ones at that.

So here, we’ll take a look at the five most popular sports to bet on in the UK, and yes… darts does make the list.

Football

Nothing beats footie. Football is, without a doubt, the king of sports betting in the UK. Our country has a strong and passionate love affair with the beautiful game – and that is evident when you see all the different betting markets, covering everything from the English Premier League to the lower-tier divisions as well as international competitions like the World Cup and UEFA European Championship etc. You can choose whatever type of bet you like – from match outcomes to goalscorers, corners and more. You can even bet on the match as it plays out – making the experience even more exciting

Horse Racing

We also love a bet on the gee-gees, especially during racing season. There’s nothing the Brits like more than getting dressed up in their gladrags for a day at the races, no matter what the weather.

From the Grand National to the Cheltenham Festival, the UK hosts some of the most prestigious horse racing events and festivals in the world – and we love putting our money on race outcomes, jockey performances – and sometimes more exotic bets such as forecasts and tricasts. The love of horse racing extends way beyond the races themselves, with bookies and online betting sites dedicated to giving the best odds and deals out there.

Tennis

The Brits are better at betting on tennis than playing it, that’s for sure. And it’s undeniable that tennis has gained a bigger following in the UK after the success of British players like Andy Murray (although there haven’t been many others to boast about!).

Major tournaments including Wimbledon, the US Open, the French Open and the Australian Open all enjoy plenty of interest from the British betting audience. You have choices aplenty, such as match-winner bets, set scores, total games and even specific outcomes within a match, making it a fun and versatile sport for everyone.

Cricket

Cricket has a massive following in the UK – with both domestic and international matches attracting plenty of betting interest. You’ll find odds and markets on practically everything – Test matches, One-Day Internationals and Twenty20 games, so there’s always something to bet on. Options include match results, innings scores, player performances and all sorts. The Ashes is probably the biggest event on the calendar for UK punters.

Darts

It may come as a surprise to some, but darts betting has earned its place among the UK’s most popular sports for betting. The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) and the British Darts Organisation (BDO) organise lots of tournaments all throughout the year – including the prestigious World Darts Championship. Fan of the sport? Then you can bet on match outcomes, correct scores, total 180s – and even specific checkouts if you’re feeling brave. The fast-paced nature of the game… and the passionate (and very vocal) crowds make it an exciting sport to watch and to bet on.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that sports betting is deeply woven into the fabric of UK culture – and it will always be football that leads the way in popularity – it always has been, and that’s unlikely to change any time soon. That being said, horse racing, tennis, cricket and even the quintessentially British darts also hold special places in our hearts. All of these sports offer hundreds of betting markets, thrilling competitions – and the potential for some pretty decent profits if you know what you’re doing!

See more: The cryptocurrency terms most searched nationwide

See more: Adobe Offers Tepid Sales Outlook Despite Growing AI Optimism

See more: CES 2024: Largest audited global tech event - Poised for growth