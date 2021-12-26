The 500 largest cellular IoT deployments together account for 419 million units

Por staff

Berg Insight presents a unique database covering the 500 largest cellular IoT deployments identified as part of the company’s world-class IoT market research activities since 2004.

The extensive list includes various types of projects and product categories deployed across all types of vertical markets including OEM automotive, aftermarket automotive, transport & logistics, utilities, infrastructure, buildings & security, retail, industrial, consumer electronics, healthcare and other. The database includes project size and geographical distribution by the end of 2020 as well as a 5-year forecast for each individual project.



“The projects included in the top-500 list together account for approximately 419 million active cellular IoT subscriptions”, said Rickard Andersson, Principal Analyst, Berg Insight.

He adds that this corresponds to as much as 24.1 percent of the total number of cellular IoT connections worldwide at the end of 2020. The 500 projects on the list are in the coming years forecasted to grow to 842 million units by 2025, corresponding to an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0 percent.

“As many as 80 IoT projects on the list have surpassed 1 million subscriptions and the top-10 projects alone account for almost 137 million units”, continued Mr. Andersson.

Transport & logistics is the largest vertical in terms of the number of projects that made the top list, followed by aftermarket automotive, retail, utilities, buildings & security, OEM automotive, healthcare and industrial.

“When comparing the number of active subscriptions represented by each vertical for the entries in the top-500 list, OEM automotive is instead the largest vertical, accounting for 126 million units, ahead of transport & logistics at 89 million units and utilities representing 86 million units”, concluded Mr. Andersson.